Austria's government confirmed in 2026 that highly qualified workers from outside the EU can enter the country to search for work without first securing a job offer

Workers who qualify must score at least 70 points under Austria's points-based assessment system to be eligible for either the job-seeker visa or the Red-White-Red Card

The job-seeker visa allows eligible foreign professionals to stay in Austria for up to six months while searching for employment

Austria has confirmed that highly qualified workers from non-EU countries can relocate to the country in 2026 without first securing a job, opening a formal pathway for skilled professionals to arrive and search for work on the ground.

The Austrian government's official migration portal outlined two distinct routes available to foreign nationals who meet the qualification threshold.

Austria reveals how highly qualified foreigners can move to the country without a job. Photo credit: Christian Bruna

Source: Getty Images

The first is a job-seeker visa valid for six months, designed for those who do not yet have employment lined up.

The second is the Red-White-Red Card, intended for applicants who already hold a job offer and satisfy the relevant conditions.

Austria: How the points system works

To be considered for either pathway, applicants must score a minimum of 70 points under Austria's criteria-based assessment.

The points system evaluates factors such as educational qualifications, professional experience, language ability, and age, among other criteria.

For those who choose the job-seeker route, the six-month visa allows them to enter Austria legally and pursue employment during that period.

Workers who have already secured a job offer before travelling can apply for the Red-White-Red Card through the Austrian representative authority in their home country or in a country where they legally reside.

Applying from inside Austria

The government also confirmed a third option for those already in the country. Qualified workers who have entered Austria legally and whose stay remains valid may apply for the Red-White-Red Card directly with the relevant residence authority without returning home first.

This provision covers individuals who may have entered Austria under a different status but subsequently qualify for the skilled worker permit.

Legit.ng reported that Austria shared eight residence permits that require no proof of accommodation from foreigners.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Austria listed 64 jobs that are in high demand for foreign workers in 2026.

Ways to acquire Austrian citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Austria published two ways one can acquire its citizenship.

While several nations offer a broader range of pathways, including citizenship through marriage, long-term residency, or investment, Austria limits its options to two clearly defined categories.

The first route applies to children at the moment of birth.

Source: Legit.ng