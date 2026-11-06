The UK government has outlined specific circumstances in which a child's citizenship application can move forward without the other parent's input

Cases involving sole custody, unmarried parents, and abandonment are among the five situations recognised by UK authorities

The guidance clarifies that meeting one of the five conditions does not automatically guarantee a child will be granted British citizenship

The United Kingdom government has outlined five situations in which a child's application for British citizenship may proceed without one parent's consent or views.

According to official UK guidance, authorities can normally move forward with an application in these specific circumstances, though meeting any one of them does not automatically mean the child will be granted citizenship.

UK identifies cases where a parent's consent is not required for a child's British citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/WPA Pool/Anna Barclay

Source: Getty Images

British Citizenship: both parents' consent

1. Sole custody

When a court has formally granted the applying parent sole custody of the child, officials can proceed without seeking the other parent's consent or views.

2. Unmarried parents

Where the child's parents were never married, the mother is the one making the application, and there is no indication that the father holds parental responsibility, the application may go ahead without his input.

3. Abandonment

If the other parent has abandoned the child, for instance by having no contact with the child for a significant number of years, this qualifies as grounds to dispense with that parent's involvement in the process.

4. Unknown whereabouts

When the other parent's location cannot be established, and reasonable efforts to find them have not been successful, authorities can proceed without their views.

5. No response

If the other parent fails to reply to letters requesting their position on the application, despite attempts by either the authorities or the applying parent to reach them, the process can continue without that response.

What the UK guidance actually means

It is important to note that this guidance describes when officials are permitted to bypass the requirement for both parents' involvement. It does not create an automatic entitlement to citizenship for children who fall into any of these categories.

Each application is still assessed on its own merits. The five situations simply remove one procedural barrier, allowing the process to move forward even when the other parent is absent, unresponsive, or unreachable.

UK names 82 nationalities eligible for ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK had published a list of 82 countries whose citizens can travel to Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) instead of a visa.

The list includes Mauritius and Seychelles as the only African countries, while eligible travellers can use the ETA to visit the UK for up to six months.

Source: Legit.ng