A TikTok user identified as Mayordona Nolan publicly accused Nigerian skit maker Cute Abiola of abandoning their friendship after achieving fame

Nolan shared throwback videos and photos of the trio together, saying the three friends were inseparable during their struggling years

The post sparked a heated online debate, with viewers split over whether Nolan's grievance was about loyalty or entitlement

A Nigerian man who goes by the TikTok handle Mayordona Nolan has gone public with his frustration over what he described as a broken brotherhood with popular skit maker Cute Abiola, claiming the comedian drifted away once success came knocking.

On November 4, 2026, Nolan posted a short clip showing himself and Cute Abiola together in a vehicle

Nigerian skit maker Cute Abiola faces accusations from longtime friend Mayordona Nolan over their friendship after success. Photo: thecuteabiola/mayornanolan

Source: Instagram

He captioned it:

"sometimes, the people you trust the most teach they the hardest lessons.

The post set off a wave of online discussion almost immediately.

Nolan painted a picture of a tight-knit trio who leaned on each other through hard times. His central argument was that two members of the group found their footing while he remained in a difficult place, and that the friendship which once held firm under pressure simply evaporated once circumstances shifted.

The following day, November 5, he posted another throwback clip of all three friends with the caption:

"We were three, but when life knocked me down, I stood alone. One dream, countless memories."

A second video posted the same day carried a similar message:

"We started as three, with love, dreams, and promises."

Nolan addresses backlash after calling out Cute Abiola

After some viewers pushed back and accused him of a sense of entitlement, Nolan responded with a lengthy clarification. He was firm that his posts had nothing to do with money or expectations of financial support.

"I have read some of the comments on my throwback video, and I feel the need to clear something up. This has never been about entitlement, or expecting anyone to share their success with me," he wrote.

He went on:

"I am not saying anybody owes me their success. I am not asking anyone to carry my responsibilities or fight my battles for me. But sometimes, brotherly love means more than just words."

His core question was a pointed one:

"If we were brothers when we had nothing, why should the bond suddenly become meaningless when one person is struggling and the others are succeeding? This is not entitlement. This is about loyalty, brotherhood and genuine friendship."

Reactions online were sharply divided. A section of commenters sided with Nolan, arguing that friends who shared lean years together should make an effort to stay connected regardless of how their paths diverge.

Others, however, felt that personal success carries no built-in obligation to maintain relationships from the past, and that framing the drift as betrayal crosses into entitlement.

Cute Abiola had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time this article was written.

Check out Cute Abiola's friend's TikTok post below:

Mayordona Nolan questions Cute Abiola's loyalty after the skit maker and their mutual friend achieve success. Photo: mayornanolan

Source: Instagram

Cute Abiola appeals to Broda Shaggi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian Cute Abiola shared an emotional message to Broda Shaggi, saying the entertainment industry missed his presence after he was absent from Peller and Jarvis’ wedding in Lagos.

He described Broda Shaggi as the life of the party and praised his ability to bring energy to any gathering before urging him to return soon.

Broda Shaggi had largely stayed away from public events since reports emerged in March 2026 that he was shot while filming a skit near Sango-Ota, although the police said they had no record of the incident.

Source: Legit.ng