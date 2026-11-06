Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma arrested a suspected terrorist in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State on November 5

The suspect, Auta Maikyala, was found at a hospital with a gunshot wound linked to a clash with a rival faction

Nigerian Air Force also launched air strikes on terrorist locations in Zamfara linked to wanted kingpin Dogo Gide

Troops under the Joint Task Force North West, operating as Operation Fansan Yamma, have apprehended a suspected terrorist in the Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, while also carrying out clearance operations across multiple communities in Zamfara State.

The Acting Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Captain Tamuno Sinivie, announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna on Friday.

According to Sinivie, Sector 1 troops, working alongside operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), arrested the suspect during an intelligence-led operation on November 5.

The suspect, identified as Auta Maikyala, was found at a hospital in Kagarko town, where he had gone to seek treatment for a gunshot wound reportedly sustained during a clash with a rival terrorist faction.

Sinivie said early investigations suggest Maikyala was involved in community attacks, kidnapping, and cattle rustling. He is currently in custody pending further investigation and prosecution.

Clearance Operations in Zamfara

On the same day, troops also moved into the villages of Aljummu Hausa, Aljummu Fulani, and Tunga Magaji in the Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara, where they dismantled several terrorist hideouts. Sinivie said the operations have restricted the movement of criminal elements and improved security conditions in the affected communities.

The air component of the Nigerian Air Force also conducted air interdiction strikes on suspected terrorist positions in Babban Doka and Kuyumbana Forest, located in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara. Sinivie said the targeted locations are believed to be connected to a wanted terrorist kingpin identified as Dogo Gide.

He said the air strikes followed credible intelligence indicating that terrorists were gathering in the area to plan and coordinate criminal activities, and that troops were currently maintaining dominance across the general area.

Sinivie reaffirmed the Joint Task Force's commitment to sustaining its operational pace to protect lives and property across the Joint Operations Area. He also appealed to members of the public to share timely and reliable information about suspected terrorists and their activities to help security agencies tackle criminal threats more effectively.

Source: Legit.ng