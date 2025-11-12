The rise of Chidinma Oguike: young, talented and upcoming

Chidinma Oguike is a rising actress best known for her role in My Kids and I, where she starred alongside her two sisters. Talented and ambitious, she is steadily making her mark in Nollywood, with each role proving she is a star to watch.

Chidinma posing for a photo inside a car (left) and the actress posing in bright natural light in front of a white wall (right). Photo: @officialchidinmao on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Chidinma Oguike hails from Anambra State, Nigeria .

. The actress is of African-Asian heritage .

. Chidinma is the daughter of Nester Oguike Hilary and Maria Nester Oguike .

and . She has three siblings, including her well-known sisters Chisom and Chinenye Oguike Joy.

Profile summary

Full name Chidinma Oguike Gender Female Date of birth 17 August 2009 Age 16 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Anambra State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African-Asian Religion Christianity Tribe Igbo Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Nester Oguike Hilary Mother Maria Nester Oguike Siblings 3 School Potasfield Schools Profession Actress

Chidinma Oguike's biography

The actress was born on 17 August 2009 in Anambra State, Nigeria. She is 16 years old as of 2025. Chidinma's parents are Nester Oguike Hilary and Maria Nester Oguike. Her father is a Nigerian businessman.

Chidinma is of African-Asian descent. Her father is of African descent, while her mother is of Asian heritage, specifically from Pakistan.

The actress was raised alongside her three siblings, a brother, Zion Oguike, and two sisters, Chisom and Chinenye Oguike, who are also actresses. Chisom was born on 21 January 2008, while Chinenye was born on 11 November 2010.

Top 5 facts about Chidinma Oguike. Photo: @officialchidinmao (modified by author)

Source: Original

Chidinma attended Potasfield Schools in Festac Town, Lagos. In 2024, she revealed in a vlog that she was beginning her university journey.

From screen debut to stardom: Chidinma Oguike’s acting journey

Chidinma is a Nigerian actress who rose to fame following her role as Claire in the TV series My Kids and I, starring alongside her sisters, Chisom and Chinenye. Since then, she has been featured in several other films and TV series.

In 2018, Chidinma earned a nomination for the City People Movie Award for Best New Actress of the Year (English). According to her IMDb profile, here are her acting credits.

Year Film/TV show Role 2024 I See You Funke 2024 The Heiress Tatianna 2024 Sisters by Chance Olivia 2024 My Girls and I Bimbo 2023 Angel in Crisis Sandra 2023 Unruly Judy 2023 Stolen Affection Trish 2023 Just add spice Katherine 2023 Love and Lies Emily 2023 All I Want for Xmas - 2023 The Writer Max 2022 Little Things Lola 2022 Co Tenants Hana 2022 Now the Four of Us Lynn

Chidinma posing for a photo in the parking area. Photo: @officialchidinmao (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Who is Chidinma Oguike? She is an actress from Nigeria. What is Chidinma Oguike's age? The actress is 16 years old. She was born on 17 August 2009. Are Chisom and Chidinma Oguike twins? Chisom and Chidinma are not twins. Chisom is a year older than Chidinma, as she was born on 12 January 2008. Who are Chidinma Oguike's parents? Her parents are Nester Oguike Hilary and Maria Nester Oguike. Who are Chidinma Oguike's sisters? She has two sisters, Chisom and Chinenye Oguike. Does Chidinma Oguike have a brother? The actress has one brother, Zion Oguike Where is Chidinma Oguike from? She hails from the Nigerian film industry, also known as Nollywood, Nigeria. What is Chidinma Oguike's ethnicity? The Nigerian actress is of African-Asian descent.

Chidinma Oguike is a Nigerian actress making her mark in the Nigerian film industry. From performing alongside her sisters Chisom and Chinenye to establishing herself as a rising talent, she continues to impress with her versatility and dedication.

Legit.ng recently published Wes Bergmann's biography. Wes Bergmann is best known for his recurring appearances on multiple seasons of the reality TV series The Challenge and its spin-offs. He is the founder of BetaBlox, a startup incubator.

Wes Bergmann was born in Brookside, Kansas City, Missouri, United States. He first rose to fame in 2005 as a cast member on MTV's The Real World: Austin while attending Arizona State University. Learn more interesting facts about the reality TV star in the post.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng