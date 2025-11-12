The rise of Chidinma Oguike: young, talented and upcoming
Chidinma Oguike is a rising actress best known for her role in My Kids and I, where she starred alongside her two sisters. Talented and ambitious, she is steadily making her mark in Nollywood, with each role proving she is a star to watch.
Key takeaways
- Chidinma Oguike hails from Anambra State, Nigeria.
- The actress is of African-Asian heritage.
- Chidinma is the daughter of Nester Oguike Hilary and Maria Nester Oguike.
- She has three siblings, including her well-known sisters Chisom and Chinenye Oguike Joy.
Profile summary
Full name
Chidinma Oguike
Gender
Female
Date of birth
17 August 2009
Age
16 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac sign
Leo
Place of birth
Anambra State, Nigeria
Current residence
Lagos State, Nigeria
Nationality
Nigerian
Ethnicity
African-Asian
Religion
Christianity
Tribe
Igbo
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Dark brown
Father
Nester Oguike Hilary
Mother
Maria Nester Oguike
Siblings
3
School
Potasfield Schools
Profession
Actress
Chidinma Oguike's biography
The actress was born on 17 August 2009 in Anambra State, Nigeria. She is 16 years old as of 2025. Chidinma's parents are Nester Oguike Hilary and Maria Nester Oguike. Her father is a Nigerian businessman.
Chidinma is of African-Asian descent. Her father is of African descent, while her mother is of Asian heritage, specifically from Pakistan.
The actress was raised alongside her three siblings, a brother, Zion Oguike, and two sisters, Chisom and Chinenye Oguike, who are also actresses. Chisom was born on 21 January 2008, while Chinenye was born on 11 November 2010.
Chidinma attended Potasfield Schools in Festac Town, Lagos. In 2024, she revealed in a vlog that she was beginning her university journey.
From screen debut to stardom: Chidinma Oguike’s acting journey
Chidinma is a Nigerian actress who rose to fame following her role as Claire in the TV series My Kids and I, starring alongside her sisters, Chisom and Chinenye. Since then, she has been featured in several other films and TV series.
In 2018, Chidinma earned a nomination for the City People Movie Award for Best New Actress of the Year (English). According to her IMDb profile, here are her acting credits.
Year
Film/TV show
Role
2024
I See You
Funke
2024
The Heiress
Tatianna
2024
Sisters by Chance
Olivia
2024
My Girls and I
Bimbo
2023
Angel in Crisis
Sandra
2023
Unruly
Judy
2023
Stolen Affection
Trish
2023
Just add spice
Katherine
2023
Love and Lies
Emily
2023
All I Want for Xmas
-
2023
The Writer
Max
2022
Little Things
Lola
2022
Co Tenants
Hana
2022
Now the Four of Us
Lynn
FAQs
- Who is Chidinma Oguike? She is an actress from Nigeria.
- What is Chidinma Oguike's age? The actress is 16 years old. She was born on 17 August 2009.
- Are Chisom and Chidinma Oguike twins? Chisom and Chidinma are not twins. Chisom is a year older than Chidinma, as she was born on 12 January 2008.
- Who are Chidinma Oguike's parents? Her parents are Nester Oguike Hilary and Maria Nester Oguike.
- Who are Chidinma Oguike's sisters? She has two sisters, Chisom and Chinenye Oguike.
- Does Chidinma Oguike have a brother? The actress has one brother, Zion Oguike
- Where is Chidinma Oguike from? She hails from the Nigerian film industry, also known as Nollywood, Nigeria.
- What is Chidinma Oguike's ethnicity? The Nigerian actress is of African-Asian descent.
Chidinma Oguike is a Nigerian actress making her mark in the Nigerian film industry. From performing alongside her sisters Chisom and Chinenye to establishing herself as a rising talent, she continues to impress with her versatility and dedication.
