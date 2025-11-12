Africa Digital Media Awards

The rise of Chidinma Oguike: young, talented and upcoming

by  Isaac Wangethi reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
3 min read

Chidinma Oguike is a rising actress best known for her role in My Kids and I, where she starred alongside her two sisters. Talented and ambitious, she is steadily making her mark in Nollywood, with each role proving she is a star to watch.

Chidinma Oguike posing playfully and taking a selfie in front of a white wall.
Chidinma posing for a photo inside a car (left) and the actress posing in bright natural light in front of a white wall (right). Photo: @officialchidinmao on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Chidinma Oguike hails from Anambra State, Nigeria.
  • The actress is of African-Asian heritage.
  • Chidinma is the daughter of Nester Oguike Hilary and Maria Nester Oguike.
  • She has three siblings, including her well-known sisters Chisom and Chinenye Oguike Joy.

Profile summary

Full name

Chidinma Oguike

Gender

Female

Date of birth

17 August 2009

Age

16 years old (as of 2025)

Zodiac sign

Leo

Place of birth

Anambra State, Nigeria

Current residence

Lagos State, Nigeria

Nationality

Nigerian

Ethnicity

African-Asian

Religion

Christianity

Tribe

Igbo

Hair colour

Black

Eye colour

Dark brown

Father

Nester Oguike Hilary

Mother

Maria Nester Oguike

Siblings

3

School

Potasfield Schools

Profession

Actress

Chidinma Oguike's biography

The actress was born on 17 August 2009 in Anambra State, Nigeria. She is 16 years old as of 2025. Chidinma's parents are Nester Oguike Hilary and Maria Nester Oguike. Her father is a Nigerian businessman.

Chidinma is of African-Asian descent. Her father is of African descent, while her mother is of Asian heritage, specifically from Pakistan.

The actress was raised alongside her three siblings, a brother, Zion Oguike, and two sisters, Chisom and Chinenye Oguike, who are also actresses. Chisom was born on 21 January 2008, while Chinenye was born on 11 November 2010.

Facts about Chidinma Oguike
Top 5 facts about Chidinma Oguike. Photo: @officialchidinmao (modified by author)
Source: Original

Chidinma attended Potasfield Schools in Festac Town, Lagos. In 2024, she revealed in a vlog that she was beginning her university journey.

From screen debut to stardom: Chidinma Oguike’s acting journey

Chidinma is a Nigerian actress who rose to fame following her role as Claire in the TV series My Kids and I, starring alongside her sisters, Chisom and Chinenye. Since then, she has been featured in several other films and TV series.

In 2018, Chidinma earned a nomination for the City People Movie Award for Best New Actress of the Year (English). According to her IMDb profile, here are her acting credits.

Year

Film/TV show

Role

2024

I See You

Funke

2024

The Heiress

Tatianna

2024

Sisters by Chance

Olivia

2024

My Girls and I

Bimbo

2023

Angel in Crisis

Sandra

2023

Unruly

Judy

2023

Stolen Affection

Trish

2023

Just add spice

Katherine

2023

Love and Lies

Emily

2023

All I Want for Xmas

-

2023

The Writer

Max

2022

Little Things

Lola

2022

Co Tenants

Hana

2022

Now the Four of Us

Lynn

Chidinma Oguike in a parking lot on a sunny day
Chidinma posing for a photo in the parking area. Photo: @officialchidinmao (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

FAQs

  1. Who is Chidinma Oguike? She is an actress from Nigeria.
  2. What is Chidinma Oguike's age? The actress is 16 years old. She was born on 17 August 2009.
  3. Are Chisom and Chidinma Oguike twins? Chisom and Chidinma are not twins. Chisom is a year older than Chidinma, as she was born on 12 January 2008.
  4. Who are Chidinma Oguike's parents? Her parents are Nester Oguike Hilary and Maria Nester Oguike.
  5. Who are Chidinma Oguike's sisters? She has two sisters, Chisom and Chinenye Oguike.
  6. Does Chidinma Oguike have a brother? The actress has one brother, Zion Oguike
  7. Where is Chidinma Oguike from? She hails from the Nigerian film industry, also known as Nollywood, Nigeria.
  8. What is Chidinma Oguike's ethnicity? The Nigerian actress is of African-Asian descent.

Chidinma Oguike is a Nigerian actress making her mark in the Nigerian film industry. From performing alongside her sisters Chisom and Chinenye to establishing herself as a rising talent, she continues to impress with her versatility and dedication.

Source: Legit.ng

