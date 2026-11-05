Veteran actor Yemi My Lover fired back at gospel singer Tope Alabi over claims she made about their early careers

Yemi challenged Tope Alabi's story that he begged late movie producer Alade Aromire on her behalf

The actor insisted the singer spent three months trying to join his group before spending years under his tutelage

Veteran Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yemi Ayebo, popularly known as Yemi My Lover, has taken a sharp swipe at gospel singer Tope Alabi over statements she allegedly made in a recent interview about her early days in the entertainment industry.

In an interview with FeelrightNews TV published on YouTube on November 5, 2026, Yemi dismissed Tope Alabi's claim that he had visited the late movie producer Alade Aromire to plead on her behalf, describing the story as completely baseless.

Veteran actor Yemi My Lover disputes Tope Alabi's account of how she moved from his performing group to Alade Aromire. Photo: actor_yemimylover/tope_alabi_/aladearomire

Source: Instagram

Rather than respond with anger alone, Yemi My Lover chose ridicule, mockingly questioning whether the singer had consumed too much Holy Communion before making such an assertion.

"I saw the interview of Tope Alabi where she claimed that I came to beg her to work for me from Alade back then. Ah! I just watched that interview, watched it, and rewatched it," he said. "I just said, 'Ah! Was she intoxicated by Jesus' holy communion?' Because if someone has taken too much Holy Communion, it could intoxicate someone."

Yemi My Lover's account of Tope Alabi's early career

According to the actor, the actual sequence of events was the complete opposite of what Tope Alabi described.

He maintained that the singer spent three solid months trying to gain entry into his performing group before he finally agreed to take her in, and that she remained with him for approximately three to three and a half years before eventually moving on to work with Alade Aromire.

"You, who looked for me for three months before I accepted you into my group, and who was with me for about three to three and a half years before going to Alade Aromire," he said, daring the singer to confront him directly with her version of events.

Yemi My Lover challenges gospel singer Tope Alabi over her account of their past working relationship and career transition to Alade Aromire. Photo: actor_yemimylover/tope_alabi

Source: Instagram

Yemi My Lover also touched briefly on a dangerous episode from his past within the industry, recounting an attack during which the windshield of his car was smashed.

He credited NURTW president MC Oluomo with helping him escape the situation safely.

His parting shot at Tope Alabi carried a note of self-awareness:

"But if I talk, they will say I'm envying her."

Watch Yemi My Lover speak about Tope Alabi in the YouTube video below:

Yemi My Lover calls out Tope Alabi for neglecting him

Legit.ng also reported that Yemi My Lover called out Tope Alabi for dumping him after she found fame.

Yemi claimed Tope Alabi trained under him in the movie industry during the 90s but failed to assist him.

The actor also recounted how he tried to reach out to the gospel artist when he wanted to mark his birthday last year.

Source: Legit.ng