Blessing CEO has announced that she is no longer dating businessman IVD, saying she has decided to pick up the pieces of her life

The relationship expert said she listened to repeated advice from people who urged her to leave the businessman

Blessing has also declared herself single and invited interested men to send her direct messages

Nigerian relationship expert Blessing CEO has announced the end of her relationship with businessman IVD, bringing an unexpected twist to their much-discussed romance.

The controversial relationship commentator made the announcement in a video on Wednesday, November 4, while responding to questions from fans about whether she was still dating the businessman.

According to Blessing, she has finally decided to walk away after listening to people who repeatedly advised her to leave the relationship.

Blessing CEO says she has dumped her boyfriend IVD. Photos: @blessingceo/IG.

Source: Instagram

She said she was now focused on rebuilding her life and putting things back together after the breakup.

She stated:

“Trust me, I have left him. Let me pick up the pieces of my life.”

Why Blessing CEO says she left IVD

The relationship expert also gave an indication of what influenced her decision to end the romance.

Blessing said she was no longer prepared to remain in a relationship she feared could threaten her life.

Making her position clear, she stated:

“I no fit dey relationship wey go take my life.”

She did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the breakup in the video.

While declaring herself single, Blessing appeared ready to move on, as she invited interested men to approach her through her direct messages.

However, she made it clear that financial stability was a major requirement for anyone hoping to win her heart.

“Those of you who want to apply, please feel free to apply in my DM, please, and make sure you have money,” she said.

Blessing also added that anyone interested in dating IVD was free to do so.

Watch the Facebook video of Blessing CEO here:

Blessing CEO says she was no longer prepared to remain in a relationship she feared could threaten her life. Photo: @blessingceo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Saida BOJ speaks on Blessing CEO's show

Legit.ng previously reported that Saida BOJ made the headlines after featuring on Blessing CEO's podcast.

During the podcast, the lady claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.

She also argued that marriage has a lot of expenses, which include taking care of children and their mother.

Source: Legit.ng