Kwara South Senator Saliu Mustapha announced the completion of his degree programme at Arden University in the United Kingdom

Mustapha earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Finance from the British institution

The senator shared the news via a social media post on Wednesday, November 4, crediting lifelong learning as a core personal value

Saliu Mustapha, the senator representing Kwara South, has announced that he has earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and Finance from Arden University in the United Kingdom.

Mustapha shared the news on social media on Wednesday, November 4, describing it as a proud personal milestone and expressing gratitude to God for the achievement.

Kwara South Senator Saliu Mustapha bags a UK degree Photo Credit: @RealMallamSaliu

Source: Twitter

Mustapha on education and personal growth

In his post, the senator said he had always viewed education as a lifelong pursuit, one that continues to open doors for growth and self-improvement regardless of a person's age or status.

"I have always believed that education is a lifelong journey. As long as we live, there will always be something new to learn, new knowledge to acquire and new opportunities for personal growth and development," he wrote.

He also offered a religious dedication, writing: "Alhamdulillah! All praise and gratitude belong to Almighty Allah."

Arden University, based in the United Kingdom, is a private institution that offers flexible and online degree programmes across a range of disciplines, including business, law, and psychology.

Nigerians' reaction

Ridwan commented:

"Good evening, sir. Heartfelt congratulations to our Distinguished Senator Saliu Mustapha on the successful completion of your Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and Finance, sir…. Kudos, sir. This remarkable academic achievement is a testament to your commitment, sir."

Morayo wrote:

"Congratulations, Distinguished Senator @RealMallamSaliu, on the successful completion of your degree and the conferment of your BA in Business Administration and Finance from Arden University, UK. Your achievement is inspiring. May Almighty Allah continue bless."

Adelodun said:

"Congratulations Sir Distinguished Senator Saliu Mustafa."

Lanre Analyst tweeted:

"Congratulations sir. You have been so passionate about this feat. Barakah Lah Fih."

See the senator's statement on X here:

Saraki's preferred presidential candidate revealed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Saliu Mustapha alleged that former Senate President Bukola Saraki was supporting Tinubu's second-term bid through the Rainbow Coalition.

Mustapha, who dumped the APC for the PDP, said his defection was a collective decision by several Kwara political groups with grievances against the governor.

The senator confirmed the group's political battle was directly against Kwara governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over the APC governorship nomination process.

Source: Legit.ng