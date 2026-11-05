Norway's Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration published its 2026 Business Survey, revealing a labour shortage of 34,000 workers across the country

The health, nursing and care sector recorded the steepest shortfall, with an estimated 9,200 positions unfilled, making it the hardest-hit occupational group

Nine specific occupations were identified as facing great demand, spanning health, industrial work, and the construction sector

Norway is facing a shortfall of 34,000 workers, according to the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration's 2026 Business Survey.

The survey, the largest of its kind in the country, drew responses from 13,119 public and private businesses across Norway between late January and mid-March this year.

Norway facing labour shortage of 34,000 workers. Photo credit: Store norske leksikon.

Source: UGC

Acting Director of Labour and Welfare Eve Vangsnes Bergli said businesses continue to signal an urgent need for people, particularly within health and care services in Norway.

"Businesses are still reporting a great need for people, especially in health and care services. At the same time, many are outside the workforce. This shows that we have an important job to do to get more people into work, so that more people have the opportunity to contribute and businesses can meet their needs for labor," Bergli said.

The 9 Occupations With Big Shortfall

The survey identified nine specific occupations across three major occupational groups as facing the steepest shortages.

They are:

1. Health professionals (3,650 people short)

2. Nurses (1,850 people short)

3. Other health professions (1,350 people short)

4. Construction machinery operators and industrial mechanics (shortage within industrial work)

5. Energy installers (shortage within industrial work)

6. Welders (shortage within industrial work)

7. Carpenters and joiners (1,150 people short)

8. Electricians (1,110 people short)

9. Other craftworkers (950 people short)

Shortages Across Health and Nursing Occupations

The health, nursing and care occupational group recorded great shortfall, estimated at 9,200 people in 2026.

While that figure represents a drop of 1,700 compared to the previous year, it remains the most understaffed sector in the country.

Industrial work ranked second, with an estimated shortage of 5,750 workers, followed by the construction sector at 4,750 people short, despite a slowdown in that industry in recent years.

Bergli noted the persistent demand for workers with vocational certificates, adding that the gaps in health, industry, and construction reflect a broader need for skilled tradespeople.

"Norway needs more skilled workers. We see this consistently in health, industry and construction, which are the three occupational groups with the greatest shortage of workers," she said.

Regionally, Vestland recorded the highest shortage with 6,300 people needed, followed by Rogaland at 3,750 and Nordland at 2,950.

Overall, 18% of businesses said they struggled to recruit workers in the three months prior to the survey, a drop of three percentage points from the previous year.

Of those, nearly 11% failed to hire anyone at all, while close to 8% were forced to recruit candidates with lower qualifications than required.

Norway lists requirements for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Norway's government outlined the conditions immigrants must satisfy before they can be granted Norwegian nationality through an application.

Applicants must have lived in Norway for a minimum number of years, pass a citizenship test, and demonstrate proficiency in spoken Norwegian.

Source: Legit.ng