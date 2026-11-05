Flanders, Belgium updated its economic migration rules, changing which jobs foreigners can apply for under a shortened work permit process

Seven new mid-skilled occupations, including asbestos remover and diamond cutter, were added to the shortage jobs list while ten others were removed

The Flemish government also scrapped work permit eligibility for low-skilled positions and introduced new employer obligations under the revised rules

Flanders, the Dutch-speaking region of Belgium, has updated its economic migration rules, opening seven new occupations to foreign workers under a shortened work permit admission procedure for mid-skilled shortage jobs.

The changes were announced by the Flemish Department of Work, Economy, Science, Innovation and Social Economy in a notice.

Belgium adds seven occupations to list open to foreign workers. Photo credit: Wikipedia.

Source: UGC

Among the roles newly added to the shortage occupations list are asbestos remover and diamond cutter, though the authority confirmed that a total of seven positions were added under this category.

At the same time, ten jobs were removed from the list, including truck driver, baker, and butcher.

What Jobs Were Added and Removed

The source document confirmed two of the seven newly eligible occupations by name: asbestos remover and diamond cutter.

The remaining five were not individually listed in the published guidance. On the other side, the removed roles — truck driver, baker, and butcher among them — were specifically named as positions no longer qualifying for the fast-track procedure.

The mid-skilled shortage list determines which jobs allow employers to bypass a full individual labour market assessment, making it easier and faster to hire workers from outside Belgium.

What Else Changed Under the 2026 Rules

Beyond the shortage list update, the Flemish government introduced several other significant changes. Low-skilled positions, classified at VKS level 1-2, are no longer eligible for economic migration at all.

Employers looking to hire for mid-skilled roles must now show proof of a candidate's qualifications through a diploma, certificate, or verifiable work experience.

Employers are also now required to advertise open roles through the VDAB, the Flemish public employment service, for a minimum of nine weeks and to actively cooperate with its mediation process.

A worker shortage is only officially recognised if the VDAB's tension indicator falls below twelve in at least one of the four months before the application is submitted.

For seasonal workers in agriculture, horticulture, and hospitality, the process has been made simpler.

An individual labour market assessment is no longer needed for those filling temporary roles in recognised shortage occupations in those sectors.

A new Flemish fee for work permit applicants is also being introduced at some point during 2026, covering both initial applications and renewals under a combined permit.

Work cards are exempt from this fee, and it is separate from any existing federal charges.

Belgium lists countries for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Belgium announced that it listed some countries that enjoy visa-free entry.

It published the names of about 59 countries whose citizens can enter Belgium without a visa.

Source: Legit.ng