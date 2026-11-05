Canada has announced the new amount that applicants will pay for urgent passport pickup as of March 31, 2026

The Canadian government confirmed most passport and travel document fees rose to reflect inflation and service delivery costs

Applicants who mail in their forms should note that the applicable fee is based on when Canada receives the application, not the date it was posted

Canada has officially raised the cost of urgent passport pickup, with the new fee taking effect from 31 March 2026.

The adjustment is part of a broader set of fee changes that affected most passport and travel document services on the same date.

Canada mentions amount applicants must pay for urgent pickup of passports. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Canada increases fee for urgent passport pickup

According to the Government of Canada, the urgent pickup fee moved from the previous rate of $110 to $125.75.

The government stated that the fee increases were introduced to reflect inflation and the costs associated with delivering passport services. Going forward, these fees will not remain static. U

Under the Service Fees Act, Canada's passport and travel document fees will be reviewed and adjusted on an annual basis.

Canadian passport fees: What applicants must know

For those applying online or in person, the fee that applies is determined by the date the application is submitted. Applicants are advised to confirm they have paid the correct amount before submitting, as paying the wrong fee could cause delays.

The process works slightly differently for mailed applications. Because there is a gap between when a form is sent and when it is physically received by the passport office, the fee that applies is based on the date the government receives the application, not the date it was posted.

This means someone who mailed their application before 31 March 2026 but whose documents arrived at the office on or after that date would be required to pay the new, higher fee.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng