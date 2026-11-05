Davido, Chioma’s Appearance at Zlatan’s Wedding Gets Fans Talking: “She Don Drop Move for the Year”
- Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, made a joint appearance at Zlatan Ibile's white wedding in Marrakech, Morocco, on November 4, 2026
- Chioma's stylish teal gown and coordinated entrance with Davido drew widespread attention from fans online
- Many fans noted Chioma had skipped Zlatan's earlier Lagos traditional wedding, making the Morocco outing even more talked about
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Afrobeats star Davido and Chioma Adeleke's coordinated arrival at Zlatan Ibile's white wedding in Marrakech, Morocco, has set social media buzzing, with fans gushing over the couple's chemistry and style.
The pair stepped out together on the night of November 4, 2026, for the final leg of Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai's wedding festivities in North Africa.
Davido was dressed in a sharp black tuxedo complete with a bow tie, white shirt, pocket square and dark sunglasses.
Chioma complemented him in a flowing teal floor-length gown with a jewelled neckline, a matching headpiece and clutch.
The two walked hand-in-hand through an arched entrance adorned with purple lighting, pausing to interact with guests as they made their way in.
The Morocco celebrations capped off an international wedding journey for Zlatan and Davita.
The couple had their traditional ceremony in Lagos on 24 October 2026, an event at which Davido served as a groomsman.
Chioma was absent from that Lagos gathering, which made her appearance alongside her husband in Marrakech all the more notable to fans tracking the couple's public outings.
Watch Davido and Chioma’s joint appearance at Zlatan Ibile’s Morocco wedding in the Instagram video below:
Fans react to Davido and Chioma's outing
The couple's entrance quickly went viral, with admirers flooding the comments section to praise everything from Chioma's composure to the visible affection between the two.
@kudos_store10 wrote:
"She don drop move for the year again 😍😍till next year unah go see her again"
@officialmeri_madeinheaven commented:
"This girl no just like stress pretty girl, simple classy looks"
@veevogee shared:
"Chioma is too classy and carries her self so well. I love how Davido adores her"
@Rubensahin said:
"Haters will soon come and start crying now"
@MhizellaE43997 reacted:
"gosh Chioma is so fineeeee💕💕💜"
@Ebus255 added:
"lol 😂 VDm mind go just dey pain am babe needs attention and this kind love"
VDM challenges Davido over support claims
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media activist VeryDarkMan challenged Davido and his associates to provide evidence that the singer had previously supported him financially after an X user claimed Davido once flew him to Lagos and lodged him in a five-star hotel.
In a response shared on his Instagram Story on November 4, 2026, VDM denied receiving such assistance and demanded receipts showing payments for flights, accommodation or other financial support.
His challenge came amid renewed tension with Davido after VDM mocked the singer over a video of him singing along to Zlatan Ibile’s track at the rapper’s wedding welcome party in Morocco.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng