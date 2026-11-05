Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, made a joint appearance at Zlatan Ibile's white wedding in Marrakech, Morocco, on November 4, 2026

Chioma's stylish teal gown and coordinated entrance with Davido drew widespread attention from fans online

Many fans noted Chioma had skipped Zlatan's earlier Lagos traditional wedding, making the Morocco outing even more talked about

Afrobeats star Davido and Chioma Adeleke's coordinated arrival at Zlatan Ibile's white wedding in Marrakech, Morocco, has set social media buzzing, with fans gushing over the couple's chemistry and style.

The pair stepped out together on the night of November 4, 2026, for the final leg of Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai's wedding festivities in North Africa.

Fans react to Davido and Chioma Adeleke’s stylish entrance at Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai’s white wedding in Morocco. Photo: davido/zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Davido was dressed in a sharp black tuxedo complete with a bow tie, white shirt, pocket square and dark sunglasses.

Chioma complemented him in a flowing teal floor-length gown with a jewelled neckline, a matching headpiece and clutch.

The two walked hand-in-hand through an arched entrance adorned with purple lighting, pausing to interact with guests as they made their way in.

The Morocco celebrations capped off an international wedding journey for Zlatan and Davita.

The couple had their traditional ceremony in Lagos on 24 October 2026, an event at which Davido served as a groomsman.

Chioma was absent from that Lagos gathering, which made her appearance alongside her husband in Marrakech all the more notable to fans tracking the couple's public outings.

Watch Davido and Chioma’s joint appearance at Zlatan Ibile’s Morocco wedding in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Davido and Chioma's outing

The couple's entrance quickly went viral, with admirers flooding the comments section to praise everything from Chioma's composure to the visible affection between the two.

@kudos_store10 wrote:

"She don drop move for the year again 😍😍till next year unah go see her again"

@officialmeri_madeinheaven commented:

"This girl no just like stress pretty girl, simple classy looks"

@veevogee shared:

"Chioma is too classy and carries her self so well. I love how Davido adores her"

@Rubensahin said:

"Haters will soon come and start crying now"

@MhizellaE43997 reacted:

"gosh Chioma is so fineeeee💕💕💜"

@Ebus255 added:

"lol 😂 VDm mind go just dey pain am babe needs attention and this kind love"

Davido and his wife Chioma’s affectionate appearance at Zlatan Ibile’s white wedding in Marrakech gets fans talking online. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

VDM challenges Davido over support claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media activist VeryDarkMan challenged Davido and his associates to provide evidence that the singer had previously supported him financially after an X user claimed Davido once flew him to Lagos and lodged him in a five-star hotel.

In a response shared on his Instagram Story on November 4, 2026, VDM denied receiving such assistance and demanded receipts showing payments for flights, accommodation or other financial support.

His challenge came amid renewed tension with Davido after VDM mocked the singer over a video of him singing along to Zlatan Ibile’s track at the rapper’s wedding welcome party in Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng