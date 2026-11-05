The Federal Government said payments under the N50,000 relief grant are going out in phases, with beneficiaries contacted in batches

The government warned Nigerians against paying anyone who claims to help them secure a spot on the beneficiary list

Officials said selection is drawn from the National Social Register and verified identity records, meaning individuals cannot apply

The Federal Government has told Nigerians who are yet to receive a text message about its N50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention not to assume they have been left out, saying the payment process is being rolled out in stages.

The government's response came through a frequently asked questions page published on the programme's official website, which was seen Thursday, November 5.

FG explains delay in SMS for N50,000 relief grant Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to the government, payment providers are reaching out to confirmed beneficiaries in groups rather than all at once, which means some people on the list will receive their notifications later than others.

"Payments go out in phases. Providers contact beneficiaries in batches, so your SMS may simply not have arrived yet," the website said.

The government also made clear that not every Nigerian would be included in the current round, as the scheme is built to cover a limited number of households at a time.

How to check your eligibility

Nigerians who want to know whether they have been selected can dial the USSD code of their payment provider and choose the option to check their eligibility status. Those not on the current beneficiary list will receive a message saying: "You are currently not selected to receive this relief support."

The intervention is being run by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction to help households deal with the rising cost of living. Each selected beneficiary receives N50,000 paid into a mobile wallet through one of five approved providers: ALAT, MoMo PSB, NairaGram, OPay and Moniepoint.

Beneficiaries are drawn from the National Social Register and verified national identity records. Selection is based on need and is spread across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones regardless of religion, ethnicity or political affiliation. The government stressed that individuals cannot apply to be added to the list.

Government warns against fraudsters

Recipients must accept the grant by following the USSD instructions sent in their notification message before the funds are credited to their mobile wallets. The government confirmed the N50,000 is a grant and does not need to be repaid.

The government issued a strong warning against anyone claiming they can fast-track payments or guarantee inclusion on the beneficiary list in exchange for money. It also told beneficiaries never to share their PINs, one-time passwords or Bank Verification Numbers with anyone, including those who say they are helping to facilitate payments. Accepting the grant offer and responding to official programme messages carry no charges.

Source: Legit.ng