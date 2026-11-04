Democrats flipped both the US House and Senate in Tuesday's midterm elections, outperforming most pre-election forecasts

Voters cited the rising cost of living as a major factor, with nearly 9 in 10 naming it crucial to their decision at the polls

Trump's handpicked Senate candidates in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Texas all lost races Republicans had expected to win

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Democrats swept through Tuesday's US midterm elections, winning back control of both the House and Senate in gains that stretched well beyond traditional battlegrounds into states Republicans had long considered safe.

US media outlets projected Democrats would control both chambers of Congress, a result that far exceeded what most analysts had predicted going into election night.

Angry electorate shows their support for Democrats at teh 2026 US midterm election. Photo credit: @FoxNews

Source: Twitter

Democratic gains deep in Republican territory

As reported by Reuters, the scale of the victories told its own story. In Texas, James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton to become the state's first Democratic senator-elect in 38 years.

In South Carolina, Annie Andrews beat Republican Senator Darline Graham to hand Democrats their first Senate win in that state this century.

Democrat Sherrod Brown held on in Ohio, a state Trump has carried three times, and Adam Hamilton won in Kansas, where Democrats had not taken a Senate seat since 1932.

Strategists from both parties said the results reflected high turnout among Democratic loyalists and independent voters who broke against Republicans in both swing states and strongholds. Democrats also ran candidates in every race, including many that had appeared unwinnable just months earlier.

Voters drove by economic anger

Exit polls conducted by SSRS for a consortium of major US media outlets showed a deeply unhappy electorate. Nearly 9 in 10 voters named the cost of living as a crucial or major factor in their vote, and close to two-thirds blamed Trump directly for high prices.

Three-quarters of voters said they were either angry or dissatisfied with the direction the country was heading.

Trump won the presidency in 2024 on promises to bring down inflation, but his tariffs on imported goods and the conflict with Iran worsened economic conditions for many Americans. On the campaign trail, he urged voters to absorb the higher costs, even as his approval ratings fell to record lows.

Republican efforts to frame Democrats as dangerous radicals and communists failed to gain traction with voters who were more focused on the price of groceries and petrol.

Trump's coalition shows cracks

The results also pointed to a fracturing of the coalition that brought Trump to power. Republicans recorded sharp falls in support among Black men, Latino, and young voters. In Texas, where Latinos make up four in ten residents, Democrats flipped both the governor and Senate seats. In heavily Latino southeast Florida, Democrat Pia Dandiya won the 22nd congressional district despite it having been redrawn to favour Republicans.

Latino voters had backed Trump at nearly 46% in 2024, up from roughly one-third in 2020. By Tuesday, that figure had dropped to about one in three, according to exit polls.

The victories of Gina Hinojosa, set to become Texas's first Latina governor, and Xavier Becerra, California's first elected Latino governor, highlighted how decisive the Hispanic electorate proved to be on the night.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump publicly attributed part of the Republican heavy midterm defeat to Iran.

The 5 key US midterm election takeaways. Photo credit: @FoxNews

Source: Twitter

US midterm elections: Obama releases powerful statement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former US President Barack Obama broke his silence on the US midterm election results, saying Americans sent a clear message.

Obama credited outstanding candidates across the country for the results, noting they shared core values despite different backgrounds.

Obama outlined what he described as the next steps for his administration in the remaining two years in office.

Source: Legit.ng