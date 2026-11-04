FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono broke his silence after a collision with Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel ended in the striker's death

Owono said the days following the incident were the most difficult of his life and that he could barely find the words to express his grief

De Miguel, aged 30, died after sustaining serious injuries during a Segunda División match on Monday

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono has expressed his deep sorrow to the family of Jesús de Miguel following the tragic incident that claimed the Tenerife forward's life, saying his thoughts remain with the late footballer and everyone who loved him.

Owono, who was involved in the collision with De Miguel during a Spanish second-division match, described the aftermath as the most difficult period of his life.

Jesús Owono has spoken publicly for the first time since a collision during a Spanish second-division match led to the death of Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel. Photo credit: NurPhoto/CD Tenerife

Source: Getty Images

The 25-year-old admitted that he was struggling to process what had happened, with his statement reflecting the emotional weight of losing a fellow footballer in such heartbreaking circumstances, One Football reports.

Although Owono did not issue a direct apology to De Miguel's parents, his words carried a deeply personal message to the bereaved family as he acknowledged their pain and remembered the player who lost his life.

Owono's message to De Miguel's family

In his emotional statement, the Equatorial Guinea international said he could barely find the words to describe what he had been experiencing since the incident, BBC Sport reports.

"These are being the most difficult days of my life. It's hard for me to find the words and I find it very difficult to assimilate anything that has happened," he said.

Owono then turned his attention to De Miguel's loved ones, making it clear that the striker's family remained in his thoughts.

"I feel enormous pain for the loss of Jesus. I think of him, his family and all the people who loved him," the goalkeeper added.

His message offered a glimpse into the personal distress he has been experiencing since the tragic collision, while recognising the devastating loss suffered by De Miguel's family.

Goalkeeper acknowledges what lies ahead

Owono also recognised that the incident could have consequences that would need to be addressed in the coming days.

"I know that there will be many issues to address, I will face whatever comes with all due respect," he said.

The goalkeeper's statement suggests he is prepared to deal with the matters arising from the incident, although he made it clear that his immediate concern remains the death of the Tenerife forward.

He concluded by returning to the pain surrounding the loss, saying:

"But right now, honestly, I can't think of anything other than Jesus and the pain we are experiencing. Rest in peace, Jesus."

De Miguel died after sustaining serious injuries during the collision with Owono in Monday's Segunda División fixture.

The Tenerife forward received emergency medical attention on the pitch before being taken to hospital, where he later passed away.

What Owono wanted to do before the tragedy

Legit.ng previously reported about Owono’s decision to contact Jesús de Miguel’s family privately before speaking publicly about the fatal collision.

De Miguel died after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest during a match against Andorra, leaving players across Spanish football in mourning. Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappé and Thibaut Courtois were among those who paid tribute to the Tenerife striker.

Source: Legit.ng