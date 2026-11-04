Toyin Abraham interrupted an MC at Sola Sobowale's care facility launch after he addressed her by her professional surname

The actress insisted on being introduced as Toyin Ajeyemi, the surname she took from her husband, actor Kolawole Ajeyemi

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the moment, with many defending the actress

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham made a point of correcting a master of ceremonies who introduced her by her stage name at actress Sola Sobowale's facility launch in Ibadan on November 3, 2026.

During the outdoor event, the MC was welcoming guests and spotlighting notable Ibadan-born figures in the entertainment industry.

Toyin Abraham insists on being addressed as Toyin Ajeyemi during introductions at Sola Sobowale’s care facility launch. Photo: toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

When he got to Toyin Abraham, he stumbled through her name before settling on her widely recognised professional surname, at which point she stepped in and firmly directed him to introduce her as Toyin Ajeyemi instead.

Ajeyemi is the surname she took from her husband, actor Kolawole Ajeyemi, after they wed in a traditional ceremony in July 2019. The couple welcomed a son later that year.

The actress was born Oluwatoyin Aimakhu and had adopted the Abraham surname professionally following family guidance before her marriage.

While she remains broadly known in the industry and among fans as Toyin Abraham, she has increasingly used Ajeyemi in personal settings and some public appearances.

Watch Toyin Abraham correcting the MC in the X video below:

Fans react to Toyin Abraham correcting the MC

The moment quickly caught attention online, drawing a mix of support and commentary from fans.

@MzTaiwoO wrote:

"She did not do anything wrong in this video. If you people don't like someone, that person cannm never do anything right. Not fair. It's bullying at this point."

@MO55329 commented:

"Has it should be."

@Friskie_ said:

"She is married to him so it is expected."

@Temmycatherine1 added:

"Which one is another girl, referring to a grown woman as girl sef is disrespectful. Awon MC ofo 😏😏😏"

@EverythingTunde wrote:

"E good as she correct am."

Toyin Abraham’s exchange with MC over her surname attracts attention at Sola Sobowale’s care facility launch. Photo: toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham casts Pete Edochie in new movie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham unveiled veteran actor Pete Edochie as the first cast member of her December cinema project, Bestie.

She also shared details about the role Edochie would be playing in the movie. The update left many of her fans and supporters anticipating the release of the movie.

Source: Legit.ng