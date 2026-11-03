Former Minister of State for the FCT, Jumoke Akinjide, announced her return to active politics through a statement issued by her Special Assistant

Akinjide declared support for President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda and APC governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Sharafadeen Alli

Her team urged supporters across Oyo State and beyond to remain united as she prepares to resume political activities

Former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, has declared her return to active politics as Nigeria heads towards the 2027 general elections.

The announcement was made through a statement released on her behalf by her Special Assistant, Olatundun Gabriel, a former Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, and shared with journalists on Tuesday, November 3.

Former FCT Minister Jumoke Akinjide dumps PDP for APC Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig, @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The Nation reported that Gabriel used the statement to thank Akinjide's supporters for their patience, loyalty, and prayers over the years, while confirming that a new phase of political engagement had officially begun.

"We are pleased to announce that the journey to renewed service has begun. Jumoke is coming – Renewed Hope 2027," the statement read.

Akinjide backs Tinubu and Alli in Oyo

Beyond announcing her own return, Akinjide also used the statement to express full alignment with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda and the political direction of Senator Sharafadeen Alli, the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Oyo State.

The statement called on her supporters across Oyo State and beyond to remain united, prayerful, and committed as the former minister moves to resume her place in Nigeria's political landscape. It also noted that more details about her activities and directives would be communicated to supporters in due course.

Akinjide served as Minister of State for the FCT and remains a well-known political figure in Oyo State. Her re-entry into active politics signals growing mobilisation among APC loyalists in the South-West ahead of the 2027 electoral cycle.

Former FCT Minister Jumoke Akinjide endorses President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Analyst speaks on Tinubu's chances in 2027

Earlier, political analyst Omotayo Yusuf told Legit.ng that President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election approach differs sharply from his 2023 campaign strategy.

Yusuf said Tinubu is leaning on governors across party lines, including in Anambra and Osun, to secure support ahead of the election.

The analyst raised concerns about balancing campaign duties with governing responsibilities as Tinubu seeks a second term.

Source: Legit.ng