Airtel Nigeria has launched an Open Network feature on its My Airtel App, allowing subscribers to view nearby network sites, coverage and service performance

The platform shows existing 4G and 5G sites, locations undergoing upgrades and planned network installations within a 500-metre radius

NCC Executive Vice Chairman Aminu Maida said the initiative could complement the commission’s efforts to improve telecommunications service quality and consumer confidence

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Airtel Nigeria has launched a digital platform that allows subscribers to access information about network coverage, signal strength and infrastructure upgrades in their locations.

The new feature, known as Airtel Open Network, is available on the My Airtel Africa App and gives customers greater visibility into the company's network infrastructure and service performance.

Airtel subscribers can now use the My Airtel App to check nearby network sites and report service challenges. Photo: Airtel

Source: UGC

The telecommunications company unveiled the platform over the weekend at an event in Lagos attended by industry stakeholders, including the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Aminu Maida.

Airtel said Nigeria is the first of its 14 operating markets across Africa to introduce the consumer-facing network transparency initiative.

The platform allows subscribers to view nearby 4G and 5G network sites, facilities undergoing upgrades and planned installations within a 500-metre radius of their location.

Customers can also use the application to report network challenges and provide feedback directly to the telecommunications operator.

Speaking at the launch, Airtel Nigeria Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Balsingh said the initiative was designed to improve customer confidence by making network information more accessible.

According to him, subscribers deserve to understand the infrastructure supporting their connectivity and have a direct channel to communicate service challenges.

Balsingh explained that the platform converts technical network information into simpler details that customers can understand and use when assessing connectivity in their areas.

He added that the initiative would help Airtel identify locations requiring improvements in coverage, capacity and network reliability through feedback submitted by subscribers.

What NCC says about Airtel's new platform

Also speaking at the event, Maida welcomed the initiative, saying accessible network information could support the commission's efforts to improve telecommunications services.

He noted that the NCC would continue to assess operators' service quality based on evidence and established industry standards.

Maida also urged telecommunications companies to improve their services beyond minimum regulatory requirements and address persistent network challenges.

Airtel, however, clarified that the Open Network platform does not guarantee uninterrupted connectivity or automatically resolve service problems.

Airtel has introduced a digital tool that allows customers to view network infrastructure and provide feedback on service quality. Photo: Nurpto

Source: Getty Images

The company explained that factors such as building structures, indoor coverage, mobile phone specifications and network congestion could affect the quality of service experienced by individual subscribers.

Balsingh said the platform was primarily intended to improve access to information and provide customers with a clearer way to report service problems.

Airtel added that it would continue investing in network infrastructure and use customer feedback to guide engineering upgrades in areas requiring attention.

The company said the launch would be followed by a nationwide awareness campaign, with demonstrations and user guides distributed through digital platforms, retail outlets and traditional media.

The campaign is expected to help Airtel's tens of millions of subscribers understand how to access and use the new feature.

Source: Legit.ng