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UAE Mentions Amount Residence Permit Holders Must Earn as Salary to Sponsor Their Parents
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UAE Mentions Amount Residence Permit Holders Must Earn as Salary to Sponsor Their Parents

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • The UAE government has set a clear income threshold that foreign workers must meet before they can sponsor their parents for residency in the country
  • The government specified different eligibility conditions depending on whether the applicant works in the public sector or holds a private employment contract
  • Eligible parents are granted a one-year renewable residence permit, subject to conditions around financial and humanitarian support

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The United Arab Emirates has officially stated the minimum monthly income foreign residents must earn to bring their parents into the country on a residence permit, giving clarity to thousands of expatriates hoping to reunite with family.

According to details published on the UAE government's official website, the income requirement and permit conditions differ based on the nature of the sponsor's employment.

UAE states minimum salary foreign residents need to sponsor parents for residence permits
UAE details the salary requirement for residence permit holders who want to bring their parents. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Hindustan Times/Oleksandr Siedov
Source: Getty Images

UAE: Minimum salary required to sponsor parents

Foreign workers who are employed in the government sector or who hold a formal employment contract must earn a minimum of AED 10,000 (N3,665,395)per month to qualify as a sponsor for their parents' residence permit.

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What the UAE residence permit for parents covers

Parents who are successfully sponsored are issued a one-year residence permit. The permit is renewable, meaning families do not have to go through the full application process every year from scratch, but continued eligibility depends on the sponsor maintaining their financial standing and meeting the humanitarian needs of their hosted parents.

The UAE government's conditions make clear that having a qualifying sponsor or host who can provide for the parents' needs is a central requirement for the permit to remain valid upon renewal.

UAE sets salary requirement for residency permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had published the minimum monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residence permit in the country.

According to the government, applicants whose employers provide accommodation must earn at least AED 3,000 monthly, while those who arrange their own housing must earn a minimum of AED 4,000.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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