The ADC Presidential Campaign Council said a massive crowd welcomed Atiku Abubakar in Sokoto on Wednesday, November 4, 2026

It said the motorcade took three and a half hours to reach the rally venue as residents left offices and abandoned daily activities to join the procession

Sokoto State Government allegedly denied the ADC access to public facilities for the campaign flag-off, but the party said the move backfired

Sokoto - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council has said the massive turnout that greeted its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Sokoto on Wednesday, November 4, was a direct sign of public frustration with the Tinubu administration's handling of living costs.

According to a statement signed by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, the campaign train was flagged off in Sokoto to scenes of a crowd that lined streets from Sultan Muhammad III International Airport all the way to the party's state secretariat. The motorcade took three and a half hours to reach the rally venue.

A large crowd welcomes Atiku Abubakar during the flag-off of his ADC presidential campaign in Sokoto. Photo: @atiku

Source: Twitter

ADC Rally: Residents Abandon Daily Activities

Shaibu said work came to a standstill in several parts of the city as men, women, and young people left their offices and joined the procession. The ADC said the turnout was not driven by financial inducement but reflected genuine anger over the rising cost of food, transport, fuel, and other basic goods.

The statement also claimed that the Sokoto state government refused to grant the ADC access to public facilities requested for the event, and that obstacles were placed in the path of the party's campaign activities. The ADC said these efforts had the opposite of their intended effect, with more people turning out as a result.

Atiku Outlines Fuel Subsidy Plan

At the rally, Atiku restated his plan to tackle Nigeria's cost-of-living crisis. Central to his economic pitch is a production-based subsidy model targeting petroleum products refined within Nigeria. The ADC says tying government support to domestic refining will help bring fuel prices down and ease pressure on food costs and household budgets.

"When you have a message that connects with the people, you do not need to rent a crowd," Shaibu wrote. "The people show up on their own."

Atiku Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the ADC for the 2027 general elections, having emerged from the party's primary in May 2026.

Atiku accuses DSS of recruiting protesters to disrupt ADC rally

Earlier, Atiku accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of mobilising protesters to derail his party's planned campaign rally in Sokoto. He made the allegation in a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, November 3, in which he claimed the DSS was assembling hired protesters at a specific location in the state.

However, the DSS pushed back against the ADC presidential candidate's claims in a rebuttal issued by Favour Dozie, the agency's deputy director of public relations and strategic communications.

Dozie said the allegation was inconsistent with the agency's recent conduct in Sokoto, where DSS operatives were deployed to protect Mannir Daniya, the ADC governorship candidate in the state. According to the statement, those operatives escorted Daniya to safety on October 31, 2026, after he was attacked.

Source: Legit.ng