Debra Jeter's daughter Kiersten narrowly survived one of the most disturbing crimes in modern Texas history. On 5 June 2009, their mother, Debra Janelle Jeter, drove 13-year-old Kiersten and 12-year-old Kelsey to an abandoned ranch house in rural Hill County and attacked both girls with a knife. Kelsey died almost immediately after her mother slashed her throat. Kiersten survived. The Debra Jeter case left a family shattered, a community reeling, and a teenage girl with wounds no surgery could fully heal.

Debra Jeter's daughters sharing a moment with their father, Lester. Photo: @FindaGrave (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Debra Janelle Jeter attacked both daughters with a knife on 5 June 2009 , luring them to an abandoned Texas ranch house under the pretence of a surprise.

, luring them to an abandoned Texas ranch house under the pretence of a surprise. Twelve-year-old Kelsey Leanne Jeter died in the attack , while her older sister Kiersten Leigh Jeter survived after emergency surgery.

, while her older sister Kiersten Leigh Jeter survived after emergency surgery. Kiersten courageously screamed for her sister to run during the attack, and also suffered a stab wound to the back whilst trying to protect Kelsey.

during the attack, and also suffered a stab wound to the back whilst trying to protect Kelsey. Debra Jeter pleaded guilty to capital murder and attempted capital murder in May 2010, receiving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

in May 2010, receiving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Kiersten Jeter has chosen to live entirely away from the public eye since the attack, with no verified social media presence.

Profile summary

Field Debra Janelle Jeter Kiersten Leigh Jeter Kelsey Leanne Jeter Full name Debra Janelle Jeter Kiersten Leigh Jeter Kelsey Leanne Jeter Date of birth 1977 c. 1995–96 24 May 1997 Date of death — — 5 June 2009 Age at time of attack 32 13 12 Hometown Hillsboro, Texas Hillsboro, Texas Hillsboro, Texas Relationship Mother Elder daughter (surviving) Younger daughter (victim) Legal status Serving life sentence, Gatesville, Texas Private individual Deceased

Who was Debra Janelle Jeter?

Debra Janelle Jeter is a former nursing student who became the subject of national attention in the United States after a horrific crime in 2009. She lived in Hillsboro, a small city roughly 60 miles south of Dallas in Hill County, Texas, with her husband Lester Lee Jeter and their two daughters.

A marriage under pressure

In May 2009, Lester Lee Jeter filed court documents to separate from his wife, Debra. The marriage's breakdown hit Debra hard. Taking the separation badly, Debra experienced a personal crisis on 22 May 2009, consuming pills in front of her two daughters.

Shortly after Lester's request, Debra received psychiatric treatment at the DePaul Centre in Waco, according to court records. The day after the incident, while Debra was still an inpatient, Lester Lee Jeter filed for divorce, obtained a temporary restraining order, and was given temporary custody of his two children.

Warning signs that went unheeded

The crisis of 2009 was not the first time authorities had reason to be concerned. In 2004, authorities determined that Debra Jeter was physically abusing her older daughter, Kiersten, but the case was dropped after Debra received mental health treatment.

Court records filed on 22 May 2009 revealed concerns about Debra's ability to safely care for her two daughters, and Lee Jeter was granted a temporary restraining order following a personal crisis at their home while the children were present.

A hearing was held on 4 June — one day before Debra placed the chilling 911 call — when the judge made the decision to lift the restraining order and allow Debra to see Kelsey and Kiersten.

What happened to Debra Jeter's daughters on 5 June 2009?

Kelsey Leanne Jeter had been born on 24 May 1997 and attended Hillsboro Intermediate School, where she had just completed the sixth grade. Her older sister Kiersten was 13. After not seeing their mother for 15 days, both girls were excited to see her.

Kiersten Jeter's sister, Kelsey, flashing a smile for the camera (L) and mother, Debra (R). Photo: @TheTearsOfLostAngels, @RealBigStory (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Debra told Lester Lee Jeter that she had a surprise for the girls. After picking them up in the afternoon, she drove them to an abandoned house off Interstate 77 just past Highway 35 towards Milford.

The attack

In the bathroom of an abandoned ranch house in rural Hill County, Debra brandished a knife and attacked 13-year-old Kiersten first. As her mother slashed at her, Kiersten yelled for her sister to run.

Authorities later confirmed that Kiersten had a stab wound in her back and evidently tried to protect her younger sister during the attack. Debra dropped Kiersten and chased after Kelsey, quickly catching her and slicing her throat. Kelsey died almost immediately.

The 911 call

Just after 9 p.m. — three hours since she had picked them up — Debra Jeter called 911. In a tone described as eerily apathetic, she told a Hill County dispatcher, as reported by WFAA:

I just killed my children. One of them is dead. She's dead, dead. But the other one… she wants to be saved and I… she needs to be saved.

Throughout the call, Debra displayed an almost complete indifference to Kiersten's well-being, stating that while her daughter was bleeding out, she was "in the house walking around."

Hill County deputies, Hillsboro police, and state troopers converged on the abandoned farmhouse off US Highway 77 and found Jeter in the garage with her hands raised above her head. Officers found 12-year-old Kelsey Leanne Jeter dead inside the house and 13-year-old Kiersten Leigh Jeter critically injured in a bedroom.

Kiersten Jeter's survival and recovery

A medical helicopter was called out to take Kiersten to Parkland Hospital in Dallas. Police took Kiersten to the hospital, where she went into surgery and was saved.

She eventually made a full recovery. The physical wounds healed; the emotional ones are another matter entirely.

The plea agreement that eventually sentenced Debra to life in prison also kept Kiersten from having to testify at trial. Even so, Kiersten was present in the courtroom during the sentencing hearing.

Facing her mother after the verdict

Before Debra was transferred to prison, she was allowed a brief meeting with her surviving family. Debra Jeter told her surviving daughter and estranged husband that she was sorry before being transferred to a state prison unit.

Debra allegedly told Lester that she still held a grudge against him for initiating separation proceedings and attempting to take the children away, but she also expressed remorse for her actions.

The Debra Jeter case: trial and sentencing

Debra Janelle Jeter of Hillsboro pleaded guilty to capital murder and attempted capital murder. She was sentenced to life in prison without parole in Texas on 27 May 2010 under a plea agreement that spared her the death penalty.

The Debra Jeter case drew widespread attention, with the chilling 911 recording replayed on national news programmes. Lester Lee Jeter later spoke publicly about the impact on his family. According to Murderpedia, he recalled:

He said his daughter shared a few light-hearted moments with her mother during which they talked and laughed, but he said that won't ever happen again outside of prison walls.

Debra told Lester that the reason she attacked Kiersten and her younger sister Kelsey was that she was heartbroken over the couple's separation and a subsequent child custody fight.

Where is Kiersten Jeter now?

Kiersten Jeter's whereabouts are currently unknown. She has stayed away from the media, wishing to live her life in private. Kiersten also does not have a verified social media account.

Kiersten Jeter has been living her life completely away from the limelight after she survived the murder attempt by her mother. That decision is entirely understandable. She lost her younger sister, was attacked by her own mother, and was thrust into a national news story whilst still a child.

It is understandable, as Kiersten likely wants to live her life without constantly being reminded of what happened to her and her sister — a chance to exist without having to revisit what she experienced during her childhood.

Where is Debra Jeter now?

Debra Jeter is currently serving her life sentence in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison unit in Gatesville. She has no possibility of parole.

The Debra Jeter case remains a sobering example of how a failure to act on documented mental health crises and prior abuse can end in irreversible tragedy. The restraining order against Debra was lifted just one day before the attack, a detail that continues to draw scrutiny from child welfare advocates.

Latest news

The Debra Jeter case has continued to attract attention within true crime media. In September 2025, the podcast This Is Monsters released an episode titled She's Dead Dead: Debra Jeter, revisiting the events of June 2009 for a new audience. The episode explored how Jeter called 911 to report killing her children, and noted that the question of why she did it would never truly be answered.

There is no verified evidence as of October 2026 that Kiersten Jeter has made any public statements or appearances. She continues to live in private.

FAQs

Who is Debra Jeter's daughter Kiersten? Kiersten Leigh Jeter is the surviving daughter of Debra Janelle Jeter. She was 13 years old when her mother attacked her and her younger sister Kelsey in a rural Texas abandoned house on 5 June 2009. Did Kiersten Jeter survive? Yes. Kiersten was airlifted to Parkland Hospital in Dallas following the attack and eventually made a full recovery from her physical injuries. What happened to Kelsey Jeter? Kelsey Leanne Jeter, aged 12, died in the attack. Her mother slashed her throat inside an abandoned ranch house in Hill County, Texas. Why did Debra Jeter attack her daughters? Debra told her estranged husband that she was heartbroken over the couple's separation and the ensuing child custody battle. She had a documented history of mental health crises dating back to at least 2004. What was Debra Jeter sentenced to? Debra Janelle Jeter was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on 27 May 2010, after pleading guilty to capital murder and attempted capital murder. Where is Debra Jeter now? She is serving her life sentence at a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility in Gatesville, Texas. Where is Kiersten Jeter now? Kiersten Jeter's current whereabouts are unknown. She has chosen to live entirely outside public life and has no verified social media presence. Was there a documentary about the Debra Jeter case? There is no confirmed major television documentary. However, the case has been covered in true crime podcasts, including a 2025 episode of This Is Monsters.

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Source: Legit.ng