Brett Favre's wife, Deanna, and their two daughters have been his greatest source of strength through NFL success and personal struggles. Married for more than two decades, Brett and Deanna Favre share two daughters, Brittany and Breleigh. The family has supported him through his toughest moments.

Brittany Favre showing her art and Brett Favre with daughter Breleigh and wife Deanna. Photo: @brittanyfavre, @brettfavre on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

key takeaways

Brett Favre and Deanna grew up together in Kiln, Mississippi, started dating in high school, and married in July 1996 .

. Their eldest daughter, Brittany, was born in 1989 when Deanna was 19 .

when Deanna was . Deanna was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 35 in October 2004 , only weeks after losing her younger brother, Casey Tynes, in a tragic ATV accident.

, only weeks after losing her younger brother, Casey Tynes, in a tragic ATV accident. Their youngest daughter, Breleigh, was born on 13 July 1999.

Profile summary

Full name Brett Lorenzo Favre Nickname The Gunslinger Gender Male Date of birth 10 October 1969 Age 56 years old (as of July 2026) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Gulfport, Mississippi, United States Current residence Hattiesburg, Mississippi, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 222 Weight in kilograms 101 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Father Irvin Ernest Favre Mother Bonita Ann Favre Siblings 3 Marital status Married Wife Deanna Tynes Favre Children 2 School Hancock North Central High School College University of Southern Mississippi Profession Former football player, sports analyst, author, entrepreneur Instagram @brettfavre X @BrettFavre

Meet Brett Favre's wife

The NFL legend is married to Deanna Tynes Favre, an author, philanthropist, and cancer activist who has built her own legacy through advocacy and writing.

Deanna was born on 28 December 1968 in Kiln, Mississippi, where she grew up alongside Brett and attended the same schools in their small hometown. She later enrolled at the University of Southern Mississippi, earning a degree in business administration.

During college, Deanna became a mother to her eldest daughter, Brittany. She raised Brittany largely as a single mother before completing her education.

After years of an on-again, off-again relationship, Brett and Deanna married on 14 July 1996 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The wedding came soon after Brett completed rehabilitation for his painkiller addiction.

Brett Favre, with his wife Deanna Favre, at the Sports Illustrated Sportsman Of The Year event. Photo: George Napolitano (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Deanna stood by him during his battles with prescription painkiller and alcohol addiction. She also supported him through several high-profile media scandals.

In October 2004, Deanna’s younger brother, Casey, died in an ATV accident. Just weeks later, she was diagnosed with stage II breast cancer at the age of 35. In an article written for Guideposts magazine, she recalled:

My younger brother Casey had died in an ATV accident down at our home in Hattiesberg, Mississippi. The funeral was on Saturday. My family went through the motions in shock.......But I was still grieving my brother’s death. And this cancer scare just seemed like too much to take in.

Deanna underwent surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation before beating the disease. Inspired by her experience, she later founded the Deanna Favre Hope Foundation to support uninsured and underinsured women battling breast cancer.

Brett's wife later chronicled her journey in her 2007 autobiography, Don't Bet Against Me, reflecting on her personal hardships, Brett's battle with addiction, and her experience overcoming breast cancer. In 2011, she co-authored The Cure for the Chronic Life with Shane Stanford.

Brett Favre and his wife Deanna pose with his bronze bust during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. Photo: Joe Robbins

Source: Getty Images

Deanna has often credited faith and resilience with helping her family overcome life's greatest challenges. During an October 2010 appearance on ABC's Good Morning America to promote The Cure for the Chronic Life, she spoke about coping with intense public scrutiny, saying, as reported by CBS News:

I'm handling this through faith. You have to not let this struggle define you. You have to define your struggle and use it in a good way.

When Brett was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August 2016, he broke tradition by asking Deanna to present him with his gold jacket and introduce him. During the ceremony, he praised her unwavering support, saying, as reported by Fox Sports:

Deanna is the best teammate I've ever had… She has been by my side throughout this journey and I'm so excited that she gets to play such an important role for me.

Brett Favre's daughters

Here's what is known about Brett Favre's daughters, Brittany and Breleigh.

Brittany Favre

Brett Favre's wife, daughter, Brittany Favre. Photo: @brittanyfavre (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Born in 1989, Brittany Favre is the eldest daughter of Brett and the former NFL player Deanna Favre. Unlike her father, Brittany pursued a career outside sports. She attended law school, qualified as an attorney, and built a career in the legal profession.

Brittany also made Brett and Deanna grandparents with the birth of Brett's first grandson, Parker. Although she keeps a low public profile, she has occasionally appeared alongside her family at major events, including Brett's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Breleigh Favre

Brett Favre, wife Deanna Favre and daughter Breleigh Favre arrive at the 2010 ESPY Awards. Photo: Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Breleigh Favre, born in 1999, is the youngest daughter of Brett and Deanna Favre. She was born after a challenging period for her parents, following years of personal and marital struggles and shortly after Brett's first public stint in rehab.

Breleigh grew up in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where she established herself as a standout volleyball player at Oak Grove High School. She earned several accolades, including Pine Belt Player of the Year. She later committed to the University of Southern Mississippi, her father's alma mater, to play both indoor and beach volleyball. Breleigh finished her collegiate career as a graduate transfer, competing in beach volleyball at LSU.

Her athletic career also attracted national attention during public discussions over funding for university athletic facilities. Speaking on the 2022 SANDCAST podcast, Brett reflected on how Breleigh handled pursuing her own sporting career while carrying the weight of his fame. He recalled her telling him:

And our youngest daughter (Breleigh), who's playing on the team is like, 'Dad, whatever you do, stay in the background.' I'm like, 'Look, I'll try.'

FAQs

Who is Brett Favre? He is an American former professional football quarterback who played 20 seasons in the NFL. Who is Brett Favre's wife? His wife is Deanna Tynes Favre, an American author, philanthropist, speaker, and the founder of the Deanna Favre Hope Foundation. How many children does Brett Favre have? The former NFL star has two children, both daughters. Who are the children of Brett Favre? His two daughters are Brittany and Breleigh Favre. Was Brett Favre married when he had his first child? Brett and Deanna were not married when they had their first child. How old is Brett Favre's daughter? As of 2026, his eldest daughter, Brittany, is 37 years old, having been born in 1989. Who is the mother of Brett Favre's daughter Brittany? Brittany Favre's mother is Deanna Favre. Is Brett Favre still married to his wife? Brett is still married to his wife, Deanna Favre

Brett Favre's wife and daughters remain an important part of the Hall of Famer's life beyond football. Deanna Favre and their daughters, Brittany and Breleigh, have shared his greatest milestones while building a close-knit family that now includes grandchildren. Their journey together reflects the enduring bond that has defined the Favre family for nearly three decades.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

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