The US Citizenship and Immigration Services outlined the official petition and application process for foreigners seeking permanent residence through the EB-5 investor route

Applicants must file either Form I-526 or Form I-526E as the first step, depending on whether they are investing independently or through a regional centre

Successful EB-5 investors and their qualifying family members receive conditional permanent residence for a two-year period before conditions can be removed

The United States government has outlined the official process and forms through which foreign nationals can apply for a Green Card via the EB-5 immigrant investor programme, giving aspiring investors a clear roadmap to lawful permanent residence.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services published the step-by-step breakdown on its official website, detailing every stage of the EB-5 petition and application process from the initial filing through to the removal of conditions on permanent residence.

US publishes forms for EB-5 route to permanent residency. Photo credit: ABC News.

Source: UGC

How the EB-5 Green Card Process Works

The first step for any prospective investor is to file either Form I-526, the Immigrant Petition by Standalone Investor, or Form I-526E, the Immigrant Petition by Regional Center Investor.

The choice between the two depends on whether the applicant is investing independently or through a USCIS-designated regional centre.

Once a visa becomes immediately available, applicants may file Form I-485, the Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, either alongside their I-526 petition, while it is still pending, or after it has been approved.

Applicants living outside the United States who have had their I-526 or I-526E petition approved can alternatively file Form DS-260 with the U.S. Department of State to obtain an EB-5 visa and seek admission into the country from abroad.

Upon approval of the I-485 or admission to the United States on an EB-5 immigrant visa, USCIS grants the investor and any qualifying derivative family members conditional permanent residence for a period of two years.

Removing Conditions on Permanent Residence

The final stage of the process involves filing Form I-829, the Petition by Investor to Remove Conditions on Permanent Resident Status.

This must be submitted within the 90-day window immediately before the second anniversary of the applicant's adjustment of status or admission to the United States as a conditional permanent resident.

If USCIS approves the I-829 petition, the conditions are lifted from the investor's lawful permanent resident status as well as from that of any dependents included in the application, effectively converting their conditional Green Card into a full, unconditional one.

The EB-5 programme is designed to channel foreign investment into the American economy in exchange for a pathway to permanent residency, and the published guidance gives prospective investors a structured view of exactly what the journey entails from start to finish.

US speaks about employment based green cards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United States government published the categories of workers eligible to apply for an employment-based Green Card under three preference tiers.

Professionals with extraordinary ability, advanced degrees, and skilled trades all appear on the USCIS list of qualifying occupations.

Source: Legit.ng