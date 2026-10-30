Luxembourg's government published official shortage occupation list, covering 20 roles across finance, healthcare, tech, and construction

The fast-track hiring framework allows employers to recruit foreign workers more easily for roles that consistently attract too few qualified local candidates

The list spans a wide range of skilled professions, from software developers and nurses to industrial engineers and legal advisers

Luxembourg has published its official list of 20 occupations facing severe labour shortages, opening a fast-track pathway for employers to recruit qualified foreign workers across finance, healthcare, technology, and skilled trades.

The list was published in the Grand Duchy's official gazette, the Mémorial B, N° 1490, on March 27, 2026, in line with Article L. 622-4 of the Labour Code as amended by the law of August 7, 2023.

Luxembourg fast-tracks recruitment in 20 occupations. Photo credit: Politico.

Source: UGC

To qualify as a severely short-staffed occupation in Luxembourg, a role must record an average of at least seven vacancies per month and either have fewer than 0.8 jobseekers per post with more than 25% of listings receiving no matched candidate, or fewer than 0.35 jobseekers per post with more than 10% going unmatched.

The 20 Occupations Facing Severe Shortages in Luxembourg

The complete list of roles designated as severely shortage occupations for 2025 is:

1. Banking credit and risk analysis (KYC analysts, credit risk managers)

2. Banking client management (personal and professional banking advisers)

3. Financial markets front office (fund managers, market traders, forex dealers)

4. Roofing and cladding installation (roofers, team leaders, solar panel installers — excluding unskilled helpers)

5. Industrial R&D management and engineering (roles covering nanotechnology, robotics, aerospace, biotechnology, renewable energy, and dozens of other engineering specialisations)

6. Industrial quality management and engineering (quality and health, safety and environment managers)

7. Installation and maintenance of industrial equipment (electromechanical technicians, maintenance engineers, workshop heads)

8. Industrial mechanical maintenance (industrial maintenance mechanics)

9. Vehicle bodywork repair (panel beaters, heavy goods vehicle bodywork specialists, paint technicians)

10. Patient hygiene and comfort care (nursing assistants in hospitals, geriatrics, paediatrics, and home care)

11. General nursing care (hospital nurses, geriatric nurses, psychiatric nurses, community care coordinators)

12. Social work (social workers and coordinators)

13. Early childhood education (early years educators, nursery managers)

14. Socio-educational intervention (special needs educators, socio-educational practitioners)

15. Legal defence and advisory services (lawyers, jurists, tax advisers, insurance and banking legal specialists)

16. Financial analysis and engineering (financial analysts, economists, financial risk managers)

17. Accounting and financial audit (internal auditors, chartered accountants, statutory auditors)

18. Information systems administration (database, server, network, and IT security administrators)

19. IT systems technical expertise and support (cybersecurity specialists, network architects, IT auditors, penetrationn testers)

20. Software development and IT studies (full-stack and web developers, data engineers, functional analysts, programmers)

What the List Means for Foreign Applicants

Being placed on the shortage list means that employers hiring for these roles can bypass the standard requirement to demonstrate that no suitable local candidate was available, significantly reducing the administrative burden and processing time for work authorisation.

Luxembourg's labour market is stretched across multiple critical sectors simultaneously, creating genuine openings for skilled professionals abroad who meet the relevant qualifications.

Luxembourg immigration lists eligibility for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Luxembourg's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published an official list of countries whose citizens can enter without a visa in 2026.

Only two countries from the African continent appear on Luxembourg's visa exemption list, which features more than 50 nations.

Source: Legit.ng