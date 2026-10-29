Malta's Identità agency made a Pre-Departure Course mandatory for all non-EU nationals applying for a Single Permit for the first time

Workers heading into tourism and hospitality roles face an extra certification requirement on top of the standard course before they can qualify

The mandatory Pre-Departure Course costs €250 and must be completed online through Malta's Skills Pass Portal before a work permit application proceeds

Malta introduced a mandatory pre-departure requirement that foreign workers must complete before securing a work permit, with two specific occupations facing an additional layer of certification on top of the standard course.

Identita, Malta's identity and immigration authority, rolled out the Pre-Departure Course system in January 2026, making it compulsory for all Third-Country Nationals applying for a Single Permit for the first time.

Malta outlines sectors where foreign workers need additional certification. Photo credit: EU Today.

Source: UGC

The course, which costs €250, is designed to ensure incoming workers meet minimum standards in skills, English language proficiency, and cultural awareness before setting foot in the country.

Tourism and Hospitality Workers Need Extra Certification

While all first-time applicants must complete Part 1 of the course, workers targeting roles in tourism and hospitality face a second, sector-specific requirement under Part 2 of the framework.

These two sectors fall under subsidiary legislation that demands additional training beyond the standard integration modules.

Workers applying for positions in tourism or hospitality must complete both the Pre-Departure Course and obtain a Skills Pass before they become eligible for a work permit.

The sector-specific components are managed by each sector's responsible authority, built around National Occupational Standards, and aligned with Skills Pass Unit guidelines.

What the Course Involves

Part 1 of the course consists of two online modules: "Living and Working in Malta" and "Rights and Obligations in the Workplace."

Each module involves between 10 and 12 hours of learning through video lessons, reading materials, and assignments, followed by an end-of-module assessment. Candidates have up to 42 days to complete this section.

After finishing the modules, applicants must attend a 20-minute live online interview conducted either at ITS Malta or at an authorised Global Assessment Centre anywhere in the world.

The interview tests English language ability and knowledge of the course content.

For tourism and hospitality workers, Part 2 introduces additional online modules and assessments that form part of the Phase 2 interview, depending on sector policies or legal frameworks in place at the time of application.

Malta lists minimum salary for fast-track work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malta's Identità agency published the eligibility criteria for the Specialist Employee Initiative, a fast-track route to obtaining a Single Permit for non-EU workers.

The scheme requires third-country nationals to earn a specified minimum amount per year under a signed contract with a Maltese-registered company.

Source: Legit.ng