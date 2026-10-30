Slovenia's Employment Service issues work permits under special international agreements to nationals of two specific countries

The Slovenian government outlined separate permit categories covering seasonal agricultural work and full employment with local employers

Foreign nationals from most other countries must follow a different, more complex single permit process to live and work in Slovenia

Slovenia has special work permit arrangements in place for citizens of two countries, giving them a streamlined path to employment with Slovenian employers under bilateral international agreements.

According to the Slovenian government, the Employment Service of Slovenia issues work permits directly to nationals of:

1. Bosnia and Herzegovina

2. Serbia

Slovenia mentions special work permit arrangements for two countries. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

This arrangement differs significantly from the process that applies to most other foreign nationals, who must obtain a single combined residence and work permit through administrative units before they can legally live and work in the country.

How Slovenia's work permit system operates

For the majority of third-country nationals, the path to working in Slovenia requires a single permit that covers both residency and employment. Administrative units handle the issuance of these permits, while the Employment Service of Slovenia provides the necessary approval before any permit is granted.

A separate category exists for seasonal agricultural work, where permits are available for periods of up to 90 days. This option is open to a broader group of foreign nationals seeking short-term employment in the agriculture sector.

Citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia, however, benefit from a different arrangement rooted in international agreements signed between their respective countries and Slovenia. Under these agreements, the Employment Service of Slovenia issues work permits directly to qualifying nationals who wish to take up employment with a Slovenian employer. Notably, a permit issued through this bilateral process is automatically treated as the consent of the Employment Service, removing one layer of the approval process that other applicants must navigate separately.

What this means for prospective workers

The distinction is significant for anyone from either country considering employment in Slovenia. Rather than going through the full single permit procedure, eligible nationals from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia can apply for their work authorisation through the Employment Service directly, with their bilateral agreement serving as the legal foundation for the arrangement.

All other foreign nationals from outside the European Union remain subject to the standard single permit route, which combines residence and work authorisation into one process administered through Slovenia's administrative units.

Read the full details on the Slovenian government's official employment and work page.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada released a list of 36 countries whose citizens can apply for youth work permits.

Malta announces residence permit requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malta announced the residence permit requirements for third-country nationals seeking work on the island for less than six months.

The €50 permit cannot be renewed, and applicants must meet strict housing, health insurance and employment conditions before they can work legally in Malta.

Source: Legit.ng