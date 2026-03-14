Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger is best known as the mother of beauty mogul Jeffree Star. She raised him as a single parent after her husband passed away, but a decade-long separation strained their relationship. In recent years, however, the mother and son have reconnected. The makeup artist has openly expressed how happy he is to have her back in his life.

Jeffree Star clad in yellow attire (L). The makeup artist dons a pink hairstyle (R). Photo: @jeffreestar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger is best known as the mother of American makeup mogul Jeffree Star.

She married Jeffrey L. Steininger in 1984 , and they welcomed their only child, Jeffree Star, in 1985, but her husband died in 1991.

, and they welcomed their only child, Jeffree Star, in 1985, but her husband died in 1991. Marra reportedly worked as a model and unintentionally influenced her son’s early interest in makeup .

. Although the two were estranged for a period of time, they eventually reconciled and now reportedly live next to each other in Wyoming.

Profile summary

Full name Jeffree Lynn Steininger Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 15 November 1985 Age 40 years old (as of March 2026) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Orange County, California, United States Current residence Casper, Wyoming, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 160 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger Father Jeffrey L. Steininger Relationship status Single School Pacifica High School Profession Makeup artist, entrepreneur, YouTuber, singer, social media influencer Instagram @jeffreestar Facebook @JeffreeStar X (Twitter) @JeffreeStar TikTok @jeffreestar

Who is Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger?

Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger is widely known as the mother of American makeup artist and YouTuber Jeffree Star. Despite her connection to a high-profile celebrity, she has largely stayed out of the public eye, maintaining a private life with little information available about her background.

Makeup artist Jeffree Star dons a purple hairstyle in a solo picture. Photo: @jeffreestar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She married Jeffrey L. Steininger on 11 March 1984 in Clark County, Nevada. The couple welcomed their only child, Jeffree Star, on 15 November 1985. However, the marriage was cut short when her husband died on 15 September 1991, leaving Marra to raise their six-year-old son as a single mother.

What happened to Marra Shubyann Lindstrom and Jeffree Star?

After the death of her husband, Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger raised her son as a single parent. They initially lived in Costa Mesa before relocating to Orange County, California, USA. Marra was reportedly a model, and her work unintentionally introduced her son to makeup, as she often left her cosmetics around the house for him to experiment with.

Makeup artist Jeffree Star, in pink attire, poses for a photo next to a camel. Photo: @jeffreestar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In an interview with the Orange County Register, Jeffree Star spoke about his mother’s early influence:

My mom had a ton of makeup lying around. I’d look through it and try stuff on, and I realised that I could totally change my appearance and that it was fun to look different. Then I could just wipe it all off and be me.

As a single parent, Marra struggled to maintain stability, and eventually Jeffree moved in with his maternal grandmother, whom he calls Grandma Mary. For many years, he rarely spoke publicly about his biological mother and instead often referred to his late uncle’s wife, Laurie Atchison, as his mother figure.

Over time, the relationship between Marra Shubyann and Jeffree Star deteriorated, eventually leading to a complete breakdown in communication. The two reportedly did not speak for nearly a decade. In a YouTube video, the makeup artist explained:

I had not spoken to my mother, my birth mom, in ten years. The main reason is that we always argued, our personalities always clashed, so every time we saw each other, we would fight, and it got to a point where it was miserable, and looking back, it was hard to get along with me as my mom. I’m sure because I never opened up.

Makeup artist Jeffree Star poses on a bench at a park in Rome, Italy. Photo: @jeffreestar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

However, the pair eventually reconciled and reunited in 2022. During an appearance on the IMPAULSIVE Clips podcast, Jeffree revealed that he had searched for his mother and helped her during a difficult period when she was reportedly homeless and struggling with alcoholism. Today, the two have rebuilt their relationship and live next door to each other in a neighbourhood in Wyoming.

FAQs

What is Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger's age? Her age remains unknown, as her exact date of birth has not been publicly revealed, and she keeps her personal details private. Who was Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger’s husband? She was Jeffrey L. Steininger’s wife, whom she married on 11 March 1984 in Clark County, Nevada. What happened to Jeffree Star’s father? He passed away on 15 September 1991, leaving behind his wife and six-year-old son. Where does Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger live? She currently lives in Wyoming, United States, near her son Jeffree Star. Did Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger and Jeffree Star reunite? After reportedly being estranged for nearly a decade, the pair reconciled in 2022 and rebuilt their relationship. Does Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger have other children? Jeffree Star is her only publicly known child, born on 15 November 1985. Who raised Jeffree Star? Although Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger initially raised him as a single mother, the makeup artist later spent much of his upbringing living with his maternal grandmother.

Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger played an important role in the early life of Jeffree Star. Despite facing personal struggles and years of estrangement from her son, their story did not end in separation. The two eventually reconciled and rebuilt their relationship. Today, they live close to each other in Wyoming and appear to share a renewed bond.

Legit.ng recently published the biography of Mollie Frye. She is best known as the former spouse of American mixed martial artist Don Frye. Professionally, she works as a senior office specialist at the Town of Oro Valley. Following her divorce from Don Frye, she has largely maintained a private life away from the public spotlight.

Mollie Frye was married to Don Frye for nearly two decades, from 1996 to 2016. During their marriage, the couple welcomed two daughters, who later became a central focus during their divorce proceedings. She has also built a stable career in the corporate sector, having begun her professional journey in 1992.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng