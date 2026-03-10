Parker Stevenson's wife, Lisa Schoen, their marriage and life together

Parker Stevenson’s wife, Lisa Schoen, is an accomplished American chef, food stylist, restaurant consultant, caterer, and culinary teacher. Known for her decades-long career in the food industry, she gained wider public attention after marrying the actor in 2018.

Lisa Schoen is a chef who worked as a food stylist for 20 years at Food Network .

. Lisa and Parker Stevenson tied the knot on 29 September 2018 at the Demetria Vineyards in Los Olivos, California, United States.

at the Demetria Vineyards in Los Olivos, California, United States. Her husband has two adopted children, William and Lillie, from his previous marriage to his late wife, Kirstie Alley.

Full name Lisa Schoen Gender Female Place of birth United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Parker Stevenson College The French Culinary Institute Profession Chef, food stylist, restaurant consultant, caterer, teacher Instagram @chefbyday

Biography of Parker Stevenson's wife, Lisa Schoen

The American chef was born in the United States, though she keeps details about her early childhood and family background private. She was raised alongside her brother, Michael David Schoen, who died in November 1994.

In 2020, Lisa marked 26 years since his passing by sharing a heartfelt tribute. She posted a photo of them together with the caption:

26 years ago today I lost my best friend and brother Michael David Schoen. He died 3 weeks after my wedding day. This is the last picture I have of him. He was smart and kind with the most open heart. I light a candle for him today and know that only the good die young.

Lisa attended the French Culinary Institute, where she graduated in 1995 with a Grand Diploma in French cooking.

Lisa Schoen's career highlights

Lisa Schoen is a chef, food stylist, restaurant consultant, caterer, and teacher with more than 30 years of professional experience. She trained in three-star restaurants, mastering pastry and bread baking, and later rose to the role of executive chef.

Schoen also worked as a chef for television productions, including Saturday Night Live and The Rosie O'Donnell Show. She later served as a private chef for high-profile clients, including former baseball star Derek Jeter, for whom she cooked for seven years. Her signature dish, chicken Parmesan, became one of his favourites.

Lisa spent two decades working in food styling for media, contributing to projects for the Food Network and assisting with culinary styling for Anthony Bourdain. Throughout her career, she has collaborated with renowned chefs such as Emeril Lagasse, Rachael Ray, Mario Batali, Bobby Flay, Paula Deen, Lidia Bastianich, and Katie Lee.

Today, Parker's wife runs her own catering business. She also shares recipes, cooking tips, and behind-the-scenes insights on social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook.

How did Parker Stevenson and Lisa Schoen meet?

Parker Stevenson and Lisa Schoen met by chance when they became neighbours in a beachfront duplex. As Stevenson recalled in a 2023 interview with Closer via Yahoo Entertainment:

I moved upstairs into a duplex at the beach, and she'd temporarily swapped her place in New York for the downstairs unit. She asked me if I had a big stock pot, and it turned out I did. She returned the favor two days later with the pot filled with the best chicken soup I've ever had.

The couple married on 29 September 2018, at Demetria Vineyards in Los Olivos, California, followed by a honeymoon in Israel.

Stevenson has been a strong supporter of Lisa's career. He praised her culinary talents in the same interview:

She was [former New York Yankee] Derek Jeter's chef for seven years. Her signature dish was Jeter's Chicken Parm. She cooks everything from her heart. She worked for 20 years for Food Network doing food styling and did all of Anthony Bourdain's styling. She's the real deal.

Parker also shared his excitement about traveling with Lisa and exploring global cuisines. While she experiences regional foods, he plans to document their adventures through photography.

In 2020, the actor promoted Lisa’s social media, sharing her photo on Instagram and encouraging followers to visit her TikTok and YouTube pages:

Check out my super talented wife Chef Lisa Schoen's Tik Tok page for great tips and tricks! And be sure to subscribe to her You Tube channel to watch us discuss her latest creations "Behind the recipe".

Parker Stevenson was previously married to actress Kirstie Alley, and the couple adopted two children together: William True Stevenson and Lillie Prince Stevenson. Kirstie passed away from colon cancer on 5 December 2022, at age 71.

Lisa was also previously married, tying the knot in 1994.

FAQs

Who is Lisa Schoen? She is an American chef, food stylist, restaurant consultant, caterer, teacher, and food enthusiast. What is Lisa Schoen's age? Lisa Schoen's exact age isn't publicly confirmed. Who are Lisa Schoen's children? The chef does not have biological children, but she is the stepmother to Parker’s two children, True and Lillie Stevenson. Who is Lisa Schoen's husband? Her husband is Parker Stevenson, an American actor. Who are Parker Stevenson's children? The actor has two adopted children, William True and Lillie Prince Stevenson. Did Parker Stevenson remarry? After divorcing Kirstie Alley in 1997, he married Lisa Schoen. When did Parker Stevenson and Lisa Schoen get married? The couple tied the knot on 20 September 2018.

Parker Stevenson’s wife, Lisa Schoen, is a celebrated chef, food stylist, and culinary entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience. She shares her love for cooking on social media and runs her own catering company. Since marrying in 2018, Parker and Lisa have enjoyed exploring global cuisines together and supporting each other’s careers.

