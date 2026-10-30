The UK government updated its Skilled Worker immigration rules to limit which foreign workers can bring family members into the country

The restrictions specifically target workers sponsored in certain care and prison service occupation codes under recent rule changes

Workers granted permission under older immigration rules may still qualify, but only if they have held continuous Skilled Worker status since that grant

The United Kingdom government has updated its Skilled Worker immigration rules to restrict family visa eligibility for certain categories of foreign workers, identifying specific occupation codes whose holders cannot automatically bring dependants into the country.

Under the revised rules, a Skilled Worker must be sponsored for a job listed in Table 1, Table 2, or Table 3 of Appendix Skilled Occupations to qualify for a dependent partner or child visa.

UK lists three occupations that restrict foreign workers from bringing dependants. Photo credit: WPA Pool

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Workers sponsored in occupations outside these tables no longer meet the threshold for family route eligibility.

UK: Occupations excluded from family visa eligibility

The rules set out a narrow group of occupation codes that are specifically excluded from the standard family visa pathway. Workers sponsored in the following roles are affected:

1. SOC 2020 occupation code "6135 Care workers and home carers."

2. SOC 2020 occupation code "6136 Senior care workers."

3. SOC 2020 occupation code "3314 Prison service officers (below principal officer)" — though workers in this role may still apply for permission to stay under limited conditions.

These exclusions apply to workers granted entry clearance or permission under rules in force from 22 July 2025 onwards.

UK: Who may still qualify under transitional protections?

The UK government has built in protections for workers who received their Skilled Worker permission before recent rule changes took effect.

A worker originally sponsored under the SOC 2010 occupation codes "6145 Care workers and home carers" or "6146 Senior care workers" before 11 March 2024 may still be eligible, provided they have held continuous Skilled Worker permission since that grant.

Similarly, workers granted permission under any SOC 2020 occupation code listed in Table 1a, Table 2aa, Table 2a, or Table 3a before 22 July 2025, and excluding the two care codes above, can retain family visa eligibility as long as their Skilled Worker status has been unbroken.

Any period of overstaying that falls within the exceptions for overstayers section of Part Suitability will not count against continuity.

The same eligibility rules apply when a child applies for a visa as the dependant of a Skilled Worker parent. The parent must meet the same occupation and continuity requirements outlined above for the child's application to succeed.

Legit.ng reported that the UK published 307 occupations that are qualified for a Skilled Worker visa.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had outlined conditions foreign workers on a Skilled Worker visa must meet to bring family members to the country.

Website to apply for UK Skilled Worker visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had shared the official website for applying for a Skilled Worker visa.

The publication set out the eligibility requirements, salary thresholds, and the role of approved employers in the process.

The gov.uk Skilled Worker visa page serves as the central resource for anyone looking to work in the United Kingdom under this route, and it is particularly relevant for those considering the popular japa option of relocating abroad for better opportunities.

Source: Legit.ng