President Bola Tinubu travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, the Islamic lesser pilgrimage

Tinubu used the occasion to offer prayers for Nigeria, asking Allah for lasting peace and national unity

The president also prayed for wisdom and strength in his continued service to the country

President Bola Tinubu has performed Umrah in Saudi Arabia, using the lesser Hajj pilgrimage as an occasion to pray for Nigeria's peace, unity, and prosperity.

Tinubu made a personal statement during the visit, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to undertake the spiritual journey.

President Bola Tinubu prays for Nigeria and Nigerians in Saudi Arabia Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

"I am grateful to Almighty Allah for the privilege of performing Umrah here in Saudi Arabia," he said.

Tinubu's prayers for Nigeria

The president described the pilgrimage as both a deeply personal and a national moment, saying he used the time in Saudi Arabia to offer supplications on behalf of Nigeria and its citizens.

"This is a deeply spiritual moment for me, and an opportunity to offer prayers for our beloved country, Nigeria, and all our people," Tinubu said.

He prayed for divine acceptance of those prayers, asking that Allah grant Nigeria lasting peace, strengthen the country's unity, protect its people, and bless efforts to build a more prosperous nation.

The president also asked for wisdom and strength in the service of Nigeria, and for the acceptance of his worship during the pilgrimage.

"May Almighty Allah accept our prayers and supplications, grant our nation lasting peace, strengthen our unity, protect our people, and bless our collective efforts to build a more prosperous Nigeria," he said. "May He grant us wisdom and strength in the service of our nation and accept our Ibadah."

Umrah, also known as the lesser Hajj, is a voluntary Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the year, unlike the major Hajj, which follows a fixed date in the Islamic calendar.

See the video of the president on X here:

Tinubu's camp replies to Atiku on Ebola fund

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC Presidential Campaign Council accused Atiku Abubakar of disrespecting the presidency by linking President Tinubu's name to Ebola in a public statement.

Spokesperson Dele Alake said the N10 billion approved in June for the Ebola emergency has not been spent, pushing back on Atiku's accountability questions.

The council urged the opposition to stop politicising the Ebola outbreak and instead support health authorities managing the crisis.

Source: Legit.ng