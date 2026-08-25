Stefanie Ladewig is a model, influencer, and entrepreneur of German and Cameroonian descent based in Turkey

She and Victor Osimhen first met in 2019 when he played for VfL Wolfsburg and she worked as a cheerleader

The couple share a daughter named Hailey True, born in October 2022, and keep their relationship largely private

Victor Osimhen has established himself as one of Nigeria’s biggest football stars, with his goalscoring exploits continuing to attract attention across Europe.

The 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner has been in excellent form since moving to Turkey to join Galatasaray, where he has won back-to-back Super Lig titles and the Turkish Cup.

Stefanie Ladewig has been together with Victor Osimhen since the striker's early career in Germany. Photo by Pier Marco Tacca

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has scored 63 goals in all competitions since joining Galatasaray from Napoli and sits third on the list of highest foreign goalscorers for the reigning Turkish champions.

While much of the spotlight remains on his performances on the pitch, the Super Eagles striker has largely kept his personal life away from the headlines.

One person who has remained an important part of his life is Stefanie Ladewig, his German partner.

The pair have reportedly been together since Osimhen’s time in Germany, and they share a daughter, Hailey True. Despite Osimhen’s global profile, the couple have generally chosen to keep their relationship private.

Here are five key facts to know about Stefanie Ladewig.

1. Stefanie has German and Cameroonian roots

Stefanie Kim Ladewig was born in Berlin, Germany, on September 13, 2000. She comes from a multicultural family, with a German father and Cameroonian mother, Sarah Agbortabi, per Sun Sport.

Her background gives her a connection to both Germany and Cameroon, while her relationship with Osimhen has also brought her closer to Nigeria.

Stefanie has spent time in Turkey, where Osimhen has played for Galatasaray.

2. Stefanie previously worked as a cheerleader

Stefanie and Osimhen are understood to have first met around 2018 or 2019, when the Nigerian striker was playing for VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

At the time, Stefanie was working as a cheerleader.

Their relationship developed away from the spotlight, with both generally avoiding revealing too many details about their private lives.

3. Stefanie is a model, influencer and entrepreneur

Stefanie has built an identity of her own through modelling and social media.

Her online presence focuses largely on fashion, beauty and lifestyle, while she has also worked with brands in the industry.

She has also been involved in the fragrance business through Chogan, adding an entrepreneurial side to her career.

Her work means she has a public profile independent of her relationship with the Nigerian footballer.

4. Stefanie and Osimhen have a daughter

Stefanie and Osimhen are parents to a daughter named Hailey True, who was born in 2022.

Stefanie Ladewig and Victor Osimhen have a child together, Hailey True, who was born in 2022. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The couple have largely kept their daughter away from the spotlight. While occasional glimpses of their family life have appeared publicly, they have generally been careful about how much they share.

That privacy has allowed them to maintain a degree of normality despite Osimhen's status as an internationally recognised football star.

5. Stefanie supports Osimhen's football career

Stefanie has also been seen supporting Osimhen during his football career, including appearances at matches.

Stefanie Ladewig has been a key supporter of Victor Osimhen's football career. Photo by Marco Rosi

Source: Getty Images

Her support has followed the striker through different stages of his career in Europe, from Germany to Italy and Turkey.

Osimhen has enjoyed remarkable success with Galatasaray, winning back-to-back Turkish Super Lig titles and the Turkish Cup. His performances have also continued to attract interest from major European clubs.

With his future once again a major talking point in the transfer market, the attention surrounding Osimhen is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.

Away from the transfer speculation and goalscoring records, however, Stefanie Ladewig remains one of the key figures in the striker’s private life.

Osimhen wins GQ Sportsman of the Year

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Osimhen’s recent accolade as the 2025 GQ Türkiye Sportsman of the Year, following his remarkable performance with Galatasaray.

The Nigerian striker, who scored an impressive 37 goals last season, has captured the hearts of fans and transformed the expectations around Turkish football since his move last year.

Source: Legit.ng