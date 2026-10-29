Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, bowed to her husband at a high-profile event in Ghana

The moment happened at the Elevate Africa Convening 2026, held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra

The gesture of deference from the queen consort to the Olu of Warri caught the attention of onlookers and went viral online

A quiet moment between a royal couple has sparked widespread conversation online, after footage captured Olori Atuwatse III bowing to her husband, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, at an international leadership gathering in Ghana.

The clip, filmed on 29 October 2026 at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, shows the queen consort greeting the monarch with a respectful bow as they arrived at the Elevate Africa Convening 2026.

Olu of Warri’s wife leaves social media talking after greeting him at Ghanaian event. Credit: @oluofwarri

Source: Instagram

The two-day event, themed around youth opportunity and leadership, brought together notable figures across the continent.

Olori Atuwatse III's Royal greeting goes viral

In the footage, Ogiame Atuwatse III is seated in full royal regalia on a red-draped throne, with an attendant holding a ceremonial sword by his side.

Olori Atuwatse III's bow before him, performed in public at a high-profile gathering, drew significant attention both at the event and across social media after the clip began circulating.

The moment resonated with many viewers who found the public display of royal protocol both striking and culturally significant.

For the Itsekiri people of the Warri Kingdom, such acts of deference form a core part of traditional royal etiquette, even between spouses where one holds the status of monarch.

Olu of Warri’s wife gets people talking after greeting him before guests in Ghana. Credit: oluofwarri

Source: Twitter

Elevate Africa Convening 2026

The Elevate Africa Convening brought together leaders, policymakers, and youth advocates across two days, with sessions focused on leadership development and opportunity on the continent.

The presence of the Olu of Warri and his queen consort added a layer of cultural prestige to the event's ceremonial proceedings.

The Warri Kingdom, located in Delta State, Nigeria, is one of the oldest monarchies in the Niger Delta region. Ogiame Atuwatse III ascended the throne in August 2021, with Olori Atuwatse III by his side as queen consort.

Watch the moment Olori Atuwatse III bows to the Olu of Warri at the Accra event:

Nigerians react to Olu Warri's moment

The clip quickly went viral, pulling in a flood of commentary that ranged from admiration to humour. Many found the scene striking, while others used it as a springboard to debate cultural expectations around marriage and tradition.

@mimi3314 wrote:

"My bad attitude will not allow me do that to my husband 😂😂😂😂😂 I play too much; I can't take him seriously 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@dolabutmakeitmoments observed:

"His head stayed bowed till she sat down, great guy."

@favhy3 quipped:

"For bedroom na king dey do the kneeling 😂sorry."

@_lolashub added cheekily:

"Once I do my own for here, he go do him own for midnight/bedroom, no wahala."

@dietitian_rejoice weighed in with a cultural note:

"An Igbo man can never, we bow for no one but Chukwu."

@empress_buju47 shifted focus entirely to the queen's look:

"Her fashion style mad gan 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@giftedclothingss summed it up simply:

"So much Grace in a video 😍😍😍😍"

How Olu of Warri welcomed BBNaija's Kellyrae

Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija's Kellyrae and Kassia exuded royalty as they visited the Olu of Warri.

The couple spotted Itsekiri-themed outfits as they posed for pictures with the traditional ruler.

Fans of the reality stars were excited about their visit and noted that Biggie had said kings and queens would honour them when they were on the show.

Source: Legit.ng