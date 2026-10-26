Nigerian motorists considering converting their vehicles to CNG should assess conversion costs, refuelling station availability and safety requirements

The Federal Government is promoting CNG adoption through conversion support and the expansion of refuelling infrastructure

Although CNG can reduce fuel expenses and emissions, drivers should compare potential long-term savings with maintenance costs and more

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

With petrol prices putting pressure on Nigerian motorists, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) offers an alternative that could help reduce fuel expenses.

The Federal Government is expanding CNG adoption through its Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG & EV), which supports vehicle conversions and the development of refuelling infrastructure.

CNG vs Petrol: 10 Things Nigerian Car Owners Should Know Before Converting Their Vehicles

Source: UGC

However, motorists should consider the following factors before making the switch.

1. Cost of Conversion

Converting a vehicle to CNG requires an upfront investment. The government's programme lists indicative conversion costs of ₦350,000 to ₦600,000 for passenger cars, although prices vary by vehicle and kit specification. Check current rates and available subsidies before paying.

2. Availability of Refuelling Stations

Motorists should confirm that CNG stations are accessible along their regular routes. Nigeria's refuelling network is expanding, but station availability and operating status vary by location. The official Pi-CNG & EV station directory can help drivers plan.

3. Vehicle Compatibility

Not every vehicle is suitable for conversion. Have a qualified technician assess the engine, fuel system and vehicle condition before proceeding. Ask whether the proposed kit is compatible with your specific make and model.

4. Maintenance Requirements

CNG systems require regular inspections of cylinders, valves, pipelines and other components. Motorists should confirm that trained technicians and replacement parts are available in their area and budget for routine servicing.

5. Safety and Installation Standards

Safety should be a priority when converting a vehicle. Use a Pi-CNG & EV-approved conversion centre and certified equipment, and ensure the installation undergoes the required safety checks. Avoid unqualified installers offering unusually cheap services.

6. Environmental Benefits

CNG generally produces less carbon dioxide per unit of energy than petrol or diesel and can reduce some harmful exhaust emissions. However, the overall environmental benefit depends on factors such as methane leakage during production and distribution.

7. Government Support and Incentives

The Federal Government has been expanding its CNG conversion programme, including efforts to make conversion more affordable. Motorists should check the official Pi-CNG & EV website for current eligibility requirements, approved centres and available subsidies rather than assume every vehicle qualifies for free conversion.

8. Vehicle Performance and Boot Space

A properly converted vehicle may experience a slight reduction in maximum power output. The CNG cylinder can also take up boot space, depending on the vehicle and installation. Drivers should discuss these trade-offs with their technicians before proceeding.

9. Resale Value

CNG conversion can influence a vehicle's resale prospects. Some buyers may appreciate the potential fuel savings, while others may prefer an unmodified vehicle. Keep installation records and maintenance documents to reassure prospective buyers about the system's condition.

CNG vs Petrol: 10 Things Nigerian Car Owners Should Know Before Converting Their Vehicles

Source: UGC

10. Potential Long-Term Savings

CNG can be cheaper to use than petrol, but savings depend on the price of gas, the vehicle's fuel consumption, driving distance and conversion cost. Compare your current monthly fuel spending with projected CNG expenses to estimate how long it could take to recover the conversion cost.

Ultimately, converting to CNG may help motorists reduce running costs, but the decision should depend on vehicle suitability, access to refuelling stations, installation safety and realistic savings.

Nigeria set to receive 500 new CNG stations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on the federal government’s plan to receive 500 CNG stations by the end of October and order another 500, with deployment based on vehicle numbers and traffic.

Abuja currently leads the country with 26 operational CNG stations, but land shortages are limiting further expansion.

The rollout is expected to prioritise high-demand areas, including Lagos, Kano and Port Harcourt.

Source: Legit.ng