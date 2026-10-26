Israel Ford, an Ohio-based pastor, publicly introduced his second wife, Shakayla Ford, to his congregation alongside his first wife, Lydia Ford

The cleric argued that monogamy is not rooted in the Bible, saying many pastors avoid the subject because it is unpopular

Ford said he would not seek public approval over his decision and acknowledged that some people may choose to distance themselves from him

A pastor based in the United States has sparked widespread debate after announcing that he has taken a second wife and defending his decision with scripture.

Israel Ford, who leads LifeWorks Church in Wickliffe, Ohio, shared the news on his Facebook page through a video recorded inside the church.

Controversy trails US pastor as he introduces second wife and quotes the Bible to defend polygamy. Credit: Israel Ford

Source: Instagram

In the footage, he appeared alongside both his first wife, Lydia Ford, and his newlywed second wife, Shakayla Ford.

"I would like to introduce to the world my second wife, Shakayla Ford!!!" he wrote in the accompanying post.

Ford Challenges Monogamy as a Biblical Standard

The cleric wasted no time staking out a theological position, arguing that the widely held view that a man should have only one wife has no grounding in the Bible.

"As a nation we have been taught that a man should have one wife only. This is unbiblical," he said.

Ford added that he intends to upload a full sermon later in the week to lay out his scriptural reasoning in greater detail.

He acknowledged that the subject is uncomfortable for many clergy members, saying most pastors steer clear of it precisely because it goes against popular opinion.

"I understand that this is an unpopular truth that we have gotten away from and many Pastors will not preach," he added.

Pastor Says His Conviction Comes From God

Ford was clear that public backlash would not move him. He framed his decision as a matter of obedience to divine revelation rather than social acceptance.

"I have no plans to choose pleasing man over what God has revealed," he stated.

He also addressed those who might choose to cut ties with him over the matter, saying he holds no ill will towards anyone who disagrees.

"People may not accept this and choose to disconnect, and that is ok! This life will be over soon, and we can all laugh about it in Heaven. Until then, God bless," he wrote.

The announcement has drawn significant attention online, with many questioning how a practising Christian pastor in the United States reconciles polygamy with mainstream church doctrine.

Watch their viral video below:

Bouncers deny Seyi Vodi entry at Zlatan’s wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that celebrity fashion designer Seyi Vodi was stopped by security personnel at the entrance to Davita Lamai and Zlatan's traditional wedding on Saturday, October 24, 2026, and asked to present an access tag.

Videos circulating on X and Instagram showed the Vodi Group founder being denied entry, but it remains unclear whether he was eventually allowed in, as neither his camp nor Zlatan’s team commented on the incident.

The star-studded ceremony attracted celebrities including Davido, 9ice, Iyabo Ojo, Carter Efe and GehGeh, while Zlatan and Davita drew attention with coordinated traditional outfits featuring ivory and red details.

Source: Legit.ng