Simon Cowell is the wealthiest American Idol judge of all time, with an estimated net worth of $600 million, 30 times the fortune of fellow original panellist Paula Abdul and more than the combined wealth of at least four other Idol judges. His nine seasons on American Idol, plus global TV franchises, made him one of entertainment's biggest earners.

From L-R. Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Ryan Seacrest pose for a photo during the "American Idol" Season 8 Judges. Photo: Mike Coppola (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Simon Cowell tops the list with a net worth of $600 million , the largest fortune of any American Idol judge in the show's history.

with a net worth of , the largest fortune of any American Idol judge in the show's history. The runner-up is Ellen DeGeneres at $500 million , despite serving only a single season on the panel.

at , despite serving only a single season on the panel. Net worths range from $600 million (Cowell) down to $20 million (Paula Abdul) .

down to . The richest woman ever to sit on the Idol panel is Ellen DeGeneres ($500M), ahead of Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez (both $400M).

ever to sit on the Idol panel is ($500M), ahead of Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez (both $400M). Carrie Underwood, now a judge on the show and a Season 4 winner, has a net worth of $120 million, making her wealthier than five other judges on this list.

Who is the wealthiest American Idol Judge

Rankings are based on estimated net worth figures drawn from Celebrity Net Worth and Forbes, cross-referenced with reporting from Yahoo Entertainment and StyleCaster. All 15 judges who have served on the main panel of American Idol across its original Fox run (2002–2016) and its ABC revival (2018–present) are included. Net worth reflects total accumulated wealth, not per-season salary. Figures are the most up-to-date available at the time of publishing.

Judge Seasons Net Worth Simon Cowell 1–9 $600M Ellen DeGeneres 9 $500M Jennifer Lopez 10–11, 13–15 $400M Katy Perry 16–22 $400M Mariah Carey 12 $350M Lionel Richie 16–present $200M Luke Bryan 16–present $160M Steven Tyler 10–11 $150M Nicki Minaj 12 $150M Carrie Underwood 23–present $120M Keith Urban 12–15 $75M Harry Connick Jr. 13–15 $45M Randy Jackson 1–12 $40M Kara DioGuardi 8–9 $25M Paula Abdul 1–8 $20M

15. Paula Abdul ($20 million)

Paula Abdul attends the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Taylor Hill

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Full name: Paula Julie Abdul

Paula Julie Abdul Date of birth: June 19, 1962

June 19, 1962 Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer, choreographer, dancer, TV personality

Singer, choreographer, dancer, TV personality American Idol seasons: 1–8 (2002–2009)

1–8 (2002–2009) Net worth: $20 million

Paula Abdul is an American dancer, singer, actor, choreographer, and producer whose career has spanned four decades, ranging from choreographer to pop star to reality television star. She was one of the original three judges when American Idol launched in 2002.

Abdul was the best-known name of the original American Idol crew, but MSNBC reported in 2008 that she made between $5 and $8 million a season. Despite her cultural impact on the show, she departed after Season 8.

14. Kara DioGuardi ($25 million)

Kara DioGuardi attends Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch at City Market Social House on December 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

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Full name: Kara Elizabeth DioGuardi

Kara Elizabeth DioGuardi Date of birth: December 9, 1970

December 9, 1970 Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer-songwriter, record executive, TV personality

Singer-songwriter, record executive, TV personality American Idol seasons: 8–9 (2009–2010)

8–9 (2009–2010) Net worth: $25 million

Kara DioGuardi has a $25 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. A Grammy-winning songwriter, she was only a judge on two seasons of Idol, but she made a splash as the show's first new judge since its premiere.

The songwriter and record producer was the executive vice president of talent development at Warner Bros for a while, responsible for signing artists like Jason Derulo.

13. Randy Jackson ($40 million)

"American Idol" judge Randy Jackson presenting an award. Photo: Image Group LA

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Full name: Randall Darius Jackson

Randall Darius Jackson Date of birth: June 23, 1956

June 23, 1956 Nationality: American

American Profession: Musician, record producer, TV personality

Musician, record producer, TV personality American Idol seasons: 1–12 (2002–2013)

1–12 (2002–2013) Net worth: $40 million

Randy Jackson is an American musician, record producer, television personality, and music executive who has a net worth of $40 million and is best known as one of the original judges on American Idol.

Jackson holds the record as the longest-serving American Idol judge in the show's history, with a tenure of 12 seasons. Billboard reported that Jackson made between $5 and $6.5 million a season, in the same range as Abdul but about $30 million less than Cowell.

12. Harry Connick Jr. ($45 million)

Harry Connick Jr. attends the MIFF Opening Night Gala at HOYTS Melbourne Central on August 06, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Naomi Rahim

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Full name: Joseph Harry Fowler Connick Jr.

Joseph Harry Fowler Connick Jr. Date of birth: September 11, 1967

September 11, 1967 Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer, pianist, composer, actor

Singer, pianist, composer, actor American Idol seasons: 13–15 (2014–2016)

13–15 (2014–2016) Net worth: $45 million

Harry Connick Jr. is an American singer, pianist, composer, conductor, actor, and American Idol judge who has a net worth of $45 million and is known for his contributions to jazz, pop, and big band music.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Connick Jr. rose to fame in the late 1980s and has since released 26 studio albums, sold over 28 million records worldwide, and earned three Grammy Awards. The Wall Street Journal reports he made $3.5 million for each of his three seasons on Idol.

11. Keith Urban ($75 million)

Keith Urban speaks onstage during the 10th Annual CMA Foundation Music Teachers of Excellence at The Pinnacle on October 07, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

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Full name: Keith Lionel Urban

Keith Lionel Urban Date of birth: October 26, 1967

October 26, 1967 Nationality: Australian-American

Australian-American Profession: Country singer, guitarist

Country singer, guitarist American Idol seasons: 12–15 (2013–2016)

12–15 (2013–2016) Net worth: $75 million

Keith Urban is a chart-topping country star and American Idol judge who has sold millions of records worldwide, known for his guitar skills, high-energy performances, and string of #1 hits, with income from touring, music sales, judging gigs, endorsements, and real estate.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Urban made $3.5 million by the final Fox season, though Reuters claimed in 2013 that his pay cheque was closer to $8 million when he first joined.

10. Carrie Underwood ($120 million)

Carrie Underwood at the "Alan Jackson: The Last Show" concert special red carpet held at Nissan Stadium on June 27, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jamie Schramm

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Full name: Carrie Marie Underwood

Carrie Marie Underwood Date of birth: March 10, 1983

March 10, 1983 Nationality: American

American Profession: Country singer-songwriter, actress

Country singer-songwriter, actress American Idol seasons: 23–present (2025–)

23–present (2025–) Net worth: $120 million

Carrie Underwood is an American country music singer, songwriter, and actress who has a net worth of $120 million. She rose to fame as the winner of the fourth season of American Idol in 2005 and has since become one of the most prominent mainstream recording artists in the music industry.

Katy Perry confirmed she was leaving after Season 22, with Carrie Underwood taking over in 2025 for Season 23 of American Idol. According to Life & Style, Carrie's American Idol salary is about $12.5 million per season.

9. Steven Tyler ($150 million)

Steven Tyler arrives at "American Idol" XIV grand finale held at Dolby Theatre on May 13, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tran

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Full name: Steven Victor Tallarico

Steven Victor Tallarico Date of birth: March 26, 1948

March 26, 1948 Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer, musician (Aerosmith frontman)

Singer, musician (Aerosmith frontman) American Idol seasons: 10–11 (2011–2012)

10–11 (2011–2012) Net worth: $150 million

Aerosmith legend Steven Tyler has a net worth of $150 million. The lead singer of Aerosmith was stymied in his search for a rocker like himself on Idol but was always fun to watch.

Tyler quit Idol after his second season in 2012; Forbes reported that he made $10 million a season to judge the show.

8. Nicki Minaj ($150 million)

Nicki Minaj looks on as US President Donald Trump speaks about 'Trump Accounts' at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC, on January 28, 2026. Photo: Brendan SMIALOWSKI

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Full name: Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty

Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty Date of birth: December 8, 1982

December 8, 1982 Nationality: Trinidadian-American

Trinidadian-American Profession: Rapper, singer, songwriter

Rapper, singer, songwriter American Idol seasons: 12 (2013)

12 (2013) Net worth: $150 million

Nicki Minaj's net worth is estimated to be around $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She served alongside Mariah Carey and Keith Urban in a season that became famous for the on-set feuding between the two female stars.

Minaj received a hefty pay cheque of $12 million a season, according to Forbes.

7. Luke Bryan ($160 million)

Luke Bryan looks on while seated at the judging panel of the "American Idol". Photo: Eric McCandless

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Thomas Luther Bryan

Thomas Luther Bryan Date of birth: July 17, 1976

July 17, 1976 Nationality: American

American Profession: Country singer-songwriter

Country singer-songwriter American Idol seasons: 16–present (2018–present)

16–present (2018–present) Net worth: $160 million

Luke Bryan's net worth is estimated to be $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The "Country Girl" singer reportedly earns about $1 million per show when he tours.

According to Forbes, Luke Bryan earns $12 million per season as an American Idol judge. He was part of the relaunched ABC trio alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie from Season 16 in 2018.

6. Lionel Richie ($200 million)

Lionel Richie performs at Little Caesars Arena on July 01, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Scott Legato

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Full name: Lionel Brockman Richie Jr.

Lionel Brockman Richie Jr. Date of birth: June 20, 1949

June 20, 1949 Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer, songwriter, producer, TV personality

Singer, songwriter, producer, TV personality American Idol seasons: 16–present (2018–present)

16–present (2018–present) Net worth: $200 million

Lionel Richie has an estimated net worth of $200 million in 2026, earned from over five decades of writing hit songs and performing as a solo artist and with the Commodores.

Richie, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, has been making history for decades as a beloved singer, songwriter, and performer. According to multiple sources, including Celebrity Net Worth, Richie earns around $10 million per year as a judge on American Idol.

5. Mariah Carey ($350 million)

Honoree US singer-Songwriter Mariah Carey attends Musicares Person of the Year 2026 at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles on January 30, 2026. Photo: Michael Tran/AFP

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Full name: Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey Date of birth: March 27, 1969

March 27, 1969 Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer, songwriter, record producer, actress

Singer, songwriter, record producer, actress American Idol seasons: 12 (2013)

12 (2013) Net worth: $350 million

Mariah Carey is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, and actress who has a net worth of $350 million. She has sold 200 million albums worldwide, is considered the second-best-selling female artist of all time, and has more #1 songs than any other female artist.

Carey was paid a salary of $18 million to appear on one season of American Idol. Her single season in 2013 was one of the most talked about in the show's history.

4. Katy Perry ($400 million)

Katy Perry attends the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson Date of birth: October 25, 1984

October 25, 1984 Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer, songwriter, TV personality

Singer, songwriter, TV personality American Idol seasons: 16–22 (2018–2024)

16–22 (2018–2024) Instagram: @katyperry

@katyperry Net worth: $400 million

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, known professionally as Katy Perry, was born on October 25, 1984, in Santa Barbara, California, and is an American singer, songwriter, and television personality.

She served as a judge on American Idol from the sixteenth season in 2018 to the twenty-second season in 2024. ABC offered Perry an impressive salary of $25 million per season, making her the highest-paid female judge in the history of American Idol, surpassing the likes of Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez.

3. Jennifer Lopez ($400 million)

Jennifer Lopez at the Stella McCartney fashion show as part of Paris RTW Spring/Summer 2027 fashion week on September 30, 2026 in Paris, France. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jennifer Lynn Lopez

Jennifer Lynn Lopez Date of birth: July 24, 1969

July 24, 1969 Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer, actress, dancer, producer, entrepreneur

Singer, actress, dancer, producer, entrepreneur American Idol seasons: 10–11, 13–15 (2011–2012, 2014–2016)

10–11, 13–15 (2011–2012, 2014–2016) Net worth: $400 million

Pop powerhouse Jennifer Lopez has an estimated net worth of $400 million. J-Lo joined American Idol in Season 10 after Cowell and Abdul left, then departed after Season 11 before rejoining in Season 13 until Idol's series finale on Fox in 2016.

Jennifer Lopez landed a salary of $17.5 million per season on Idol. Her net worth is built on a multi-decade empire spanning music, film, fashion, and fragrance.

2. Ellen DeGeneres ($500 million)

Ellen DeGeneres speaks onstage during the Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour at Warner Theatre on November 15, 2022, in Washington, DC. Photo: Tasos Katopodis

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ellen Lee DeGeneres

Ellen Lee DeGeneres Date of birth: January 26, 1958

January 26, 1958 Nationality: American

American Profession: Comedian, talk show host, TV personality

Comedian, talk show host, TV personality American Idol seasons: 9 (2010)

9 (2010) Net worth: $500 million

As one of the most prominent talk show hosts in America, Ellen DeGeneres' net worth is estimated to be $500 million. Notably, DeGeneres was an Idol judge for only one season, and as she has said in many interviews, she hated it, making between $5 and $7 million for the gig, per Entertainment Weekly.

Her enormous fortune was built primarily through The Ellen DeGeneres Show, not her brief Idol stint, making her the wealthiest woman ever to judge the competition.

1. Simon Cowell ($600 million)

Simon Cowell on the America's Got Talent quarterfinal results. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Simon Phillip Cowell

Simon Phillip Cowell Date of birth: October 7, 1959

October 7, 1959 Nationality: British

British Profession: TV producer, music executive, reality TV judge

TV producer, music executive, reality TV judge American Idol seasons: 1–9 (2002–2010)

1–9 (2002–2010) Net worth: $600 million

Simon Cowell has an estimated net worth of $600 million in 2024, primarily earned through his roles as a reality TV judge and producer on shows like American Idol, The X Factor, and Britain's Got Talent, as well as his company Syco Entertainment, which launched the careers of artists like One Direction.

CNN reported in 2010 that Cowell was paid around $36 million a season to judge the show. Over nine seasons, Cowell is believed to have earned approximately $204 million solely from American Idol.

FAQs

How much money do American Idol judges get paid?

Judges like Harry Connick Jr. ($3.5 million per season), Randy Jackson ($6.5 million per season), Paula Abdul ($8 million per season), and Keith Urban ($8 million per season) occupied the lower end of the pay scale. Katy Perry tops the female side at $25 million per season, while Simon Cowell holds the all-time record at $36 million per season.

What is Simon Cowell's net worth?

In 2025, Simon's net worth is estimated at roughly $600 million, equivalent to £450 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth comes from global franchises like The X Factor, licensed in 45 countries, as well as Syco Entertainment and artist royalties from One Direction, Little Mix, and Leona Lewis.

What is Lionel Richie's net worth?

As of 2024, Lionel Richie's net worth is estimated at $200 million, reflecting his successful career as a musician, songwriter, producer, and television personality. Richie earns around $10 million per year as a judge on American Idol, making approximately $500,000 per episode across a 20-episode season.

What is Paula Abdul's net worth?

Paula Abdul is an American dancer, singer, actor, choreographer, and producer who has a net worth of $20 million. Her comparatively modest fortune reflects years away from recording and the lower Idol salaries paid to the original panel. She remains the least wealthy judge in the show's history.

What is Carrie Underwood's net worth?

Carrie Underwood is an American country music singer, songwriter, and actress who has a net worth of $120 million, having first risen to fame as the winner of the fourth season of American Idol in 2005. She has sold more than 85 million records and reportedly makes $12.5 million as an American Idol judge.

We also highlighted facts about the richest Australian actors, with Nicole Kidman leading the list at an estimated $250 million. The ranking also includes Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and Margot Robbie.

Kidman’s fortune is nearly double Hemsworth’s estimated $130 million, while her wealth reflects four decades of acting, producing and brand partnerships. Find out how the stars built their fortunes and where they rank.

Source: Legit.ng