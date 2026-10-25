Lagos State plans to introduce an automated system in 2027 that will allow motorists to renew driver’s licences in a short time

The system will also cover vehicle documentation and number plate processing, helping to reduce delays and repeated visits to government offices

Meanwhile, the state plans to expand the Blue Line and Red Line train services and complete four major bus corridors by February 2027

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Lagos State motorists may soon stop waiting months or years for their driver’s licences, as the government plans to introduce a new system in 2027 that will cut renewal time to 10 minutes and new licence processing to 30 minutes.

Rasheed Muri-Okunola, Permanent Secretary of the Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA), disclosed this at the 2026 media parley organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation.

Lagos to Issue New Driver’s Licences in 30 Minutes, Renewals in 10 Minutes From 2027

Source: UGC

He said the government was testing the system ahead of its planned launch, adding that it would enable applicants to complete preliminary procedures from home before visiting designated centres for biometric registration and other mandatory processes.

The initiative is designed to reduce delays in driver’s licence issuance, as some motorists have reportedly waited months or even years to receive their licences after making payments.

Lagos automates driver’s licence, vehicle documentation

Muri-Okunola explained that the state government had entered into a concession agreement with a consultant to automate the agency’s operations.

Beyond driver’s licences, the initiative will cover vehicle documentation and number plate processing, potentially reducing the need for motorists to make multiple visits to government offices to complete administrative procedures.

The government expects the digital system to make these services faster and more accessible while addressing longstanding complaints about delays in processing essential vehicle documents.

The announcement was among several transportation updates presented at the media parley, which also featured plans for rail expansion, water transportation, parking management and traffic control during the December festive period.

Lagos Blue Line extension to add three stations

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Abimbola Akinajo, announced plans to expand the Lagos Blue Line with three additional stations.

According to her, the stations at Alakija, Festac and Trade Fair are expected to become operational by the end of February 2027.

The expansion will extend the railway beyond its current terminus at Mile 2, while the state's long-term plan is to take the line to Okokomaiko.

The development is expected to improve rail connectivity for residents and commuters travelling through the affected parts of Lagos.

Red Line services, bus corridors to expand

Akinajo also disclosed that three additional eight-car train sets were expected to join the Lagos Red Line fleet in November 2026.

The new trains are expected to increase daily services from nine to 20 initially, with a further rise to 28 services planned before the end of 2027.

Lagos to Issue New Driver’s Licences in 30 Minutes, Renewals in 10 Minutes From 2027

Source: UGC

In addition, four major quality bus corridors, including their associated terminals and depots, are expected to be completed by February 2027.

The planned improvements form part of the state's broader efforts to expand public transportation capacity, improve commuter convenience and strengthen connections across Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng