BBNaija Season 11 housemate Mercedes addressed Don Jazzy directly on X after he announced he was offering blessings to people

Mercedes, a content creator and pole dancer, opened up about her living situation and the difficulties she has faced since leaving the reality TV house

Fellow Season 11 housemate Bluethopia and other social media users weighed in on her heartfelt appeal

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate Ijeoma Emi, popularly known as Mercedes, has made a heartfelt public appeal to Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy, asking him to help her secure her own accommodation.

In a detailed post shared on X on Sunday, October 25, 2026, the reality TV alumna responded to Don Jazzy's announcement that he was offering "Don's blessings" and a "small El nino" to select individuals.

Former BBNaija housemate Mercedes seeks financial assistance from Don Jazzy to secure her own accommodation and pursue her career. Photo: mercedesbbn/donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Mercedes seized the moment to paint an honest picture of life after the Big Brother house.

"People may see the exposure and assume I'm living my dream, but behind the scenes, I'm trying so hard to rebuild my life. I don't even see myself as a celebrity. I'm just a young woman trying to find her place in the world," she wrote.

The former housemate made clear that her request was not about comfort or status.

She described her current living situation as one where she does not always feel safe or at ease, and expressed how much having her own space would mean to her sense of stability and personal growth.

BBNaija star Mercedes appeals to Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy for financial assistance as she seeks independence and a fresh start. Photo: mercedesbbn/donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Mercedes also touched on the practical impact her housing situation has had on her career as a content creator and pole dancer.

Because the ceiling in her current home is unsuitable for mounting a pole indoors, she said she had to practise on an outdoor balcony, where the sun and rain routinely cut her sessions short.

"Having a place of my own where I could safely install my pole, practise consistently, create content and develop my craft would mean the world to me," she wrote, before adding that she was not chasing a lavish lifestyle but simply a chance to stand on her own feet.

Her appeal drew warm responses online. Fellow Season 11 housemate Bluethopia replied that doors of blessings were already open for Mercedes, while other users on the platform echoed calls for Don Jazzy to come through for her, reflecting the empathy many viewers feel towards reality TV contestants who struggle to transition once the cameras stop rolling.

Read BBNaija’s Mercedes plea to Don Jazzy in the X post below:

Araga, Abi reflect on BBNaija exit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that evicted BBNaija housemates Araga and Abi reflected on their experiences in the reality show, discussing relationships, personal growth and life after the house.

Araga said he did not find love because he is not a “lover boy” and described his experience as neutral, while highlighting his friendship with Timi.

Abi said the show helped her become bolder, despite being emotional and feeling challenged by other housemates over some of her comments.

Source: Legit.ng