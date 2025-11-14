Behind the legendary name — Joy Philbin shares what's kept her going

Joy Philbin is an American actress and singer. She is known for films such as Miss Congeniality, Malibu Express, and Night and the City. Joy Philbin rose to fame as the wife of Regis Philbin, the former host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Since the demise of her husband in 2020, the actress has led a private life.

Joy Philbin’s biography

Joy Philbin is an actress and television show host who rose to wider public recognition after marrying Regis Philbin. She was born in New York City, New York, United States of America. Her mother was a pianist.

She is 84 years old as of 2025. The actress was born on 1 February 1941. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

A look into Joy Philbin’s career

Joy is an actress, interior designer, singer, and television show host. She started her career as a fashion buyer at Bloomingdale’s, an American department store chain. Philbin later started working as an assistant to the American stand-up comedian Joey Bishop.

Senese made her TV debut in 1980, appearing on the A.M. Los Angeles television show. She appeared in the show alongside her husband, Regis. In 1985, she appeared in Malibu Express. Other films she is known for include Night and the City, Mad About You, People I Know, and Hope & Faith.

Joy had an interest in playing the piano when she was young. The actress put her musical talent to the test when she sang in Regis' first song of his first album. In a 30 January 2010 interview with Jaime, she said that she always wanted to be a singer. Her mother was a popular pianist and played piano at parties.

Her mother advised her to learn to play the piano, and she took her advice when she was 8 years old. Joy realised that she loved playing piano and accompanying herself.

I grew up around music, and my mother was a wonderful pianist. In fact, she was so popular because people would ask her if she was available before they would have a party, and people would just call out songs that she could play… She said to me, If you really want to have a wonderful life, learn how to play the piano.

Who is Joy Philbin's husband?

Joy Philbin married Regis Philbin, an American television presenter and comedian. He is famous for hosting popular shows, including Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee.

The two met in 1967 when Regis was working as an announcer for the Joey Bishop Show. Joy was working as Joey Bishop’s assistant. They started dating and got married on 1 March 1970. According to an Instagram post by the Forest Museum, they got married at the Forest Lawn.

They occasionally collaborated on the Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee morning talk show. She appeared alongside her husband and filled in as a guest host of the show when Regis’ regular co-host Kathie was absent.

Joy and Regis were married for over 50 years. Joy revealed in a 2011 interview with Parade that the secret to their long and happy marriage was that Regis always had something new on the horizon, which kept their lives active and fun. She also said that she would rather be with her husband, Regis, than any other person.

There’s just something about Regis. There’s always something new on the horizon and it keeps our lives active and fun. I’d rather be with Regis than any other person in the world.

Who are Joy and Regis Philbin’s children?

The American TV show host and Regis Philbin, has two children, Joanna and Jennifer Joy Philbin. Joanna was born on 19 March 1973. She is an author known for books such as The Daughters and Rules of Summer.

Jennifer Joy is a screenwriter and producer known for her work in films such as Single Parents, Only Murders in the Building, and New Girl. She was born on 30 August 1974.

What caused Regis Philbin’s death?

As per USA Today, the former American television presenter succumbed to heart disease. A chief medical examiner said that he died from a myocardial infarction due to coronary artery disease and hypertension. Regin passed away on 25 July 2020 at the age of 88.

Who inherited Regis Philbin's money?

According to Radar Online, the former television presenter was inherited by his wife, friends, and children, including Amy, his daughter from his first marriage. He left his wife, Joy, in charge of his $150 million property. Regis appointed her as the executor of his will and the head of his estate.

The former television host left behind $16.5 million in property and millions in cash and stock. Regis stated in his will, filed in the New York Surrogate’s Court, that his wealth should be distributed to family and friends.

What is Joy Philbin doing today?

The American actress has kept away from the spotlight since the death of her husband. According to Park Magazine, she is focusing on philanthropic activities, including causes such as animal rescue events and the Food Bank of New York City.

FAQs

Who is Joy Philbin? She is an actress, fashion designer, and singer who came into the limelight after marrying Regis Philbin. Where is Joy Philbin from? She hails from New York City, New York, United States of America. How did Regis meet Joy? The two met while working on the Joey Bishop Show. Where does Joy Philbin live now? She lives in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Did Joy Philbin remarry? The actress has led a private life, and it is unknown whether she remarried. What is Joy Philbin’s age? She is 84 years old as of 2025. How many children does Joy Philbin have? She has two children, Joanna and Jennifer Joy Philbin. What is Joy Philbin’s maiden name? Her maiden name is Bette Joy Senese.

Joy Philbin is an actress who is well known as the former television presenter Regis Philbin’s longtime wife. She was married to Regis for over 50 years before he passed away in 2020. Joy has two children, Joanna and J.J. Philbin, both of whom have built successful careers in the entertainment industry.

