Davido's aide Dre lost his phone at Zlatan Ibile's wedding and has appealed publicly for its return

The aide took to Instagram Stories with a plea, offering money in exchange for the device

A second post from Dre pointed the finger at a specific pattern used by waiters at event tables

A joyful occasion turned sour for Damilare Aladegbola, popularly known as Dre, an aide to music superstar Davido, after he reportedly had his phone stolen during rapper Zlatan Ibile's wedding ceremony on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

Rather than stay silent, Dre took to his Instagram Stories the following day with a direct appeal to whoever had the device.

Davido’s aide, Dre, appeals for the return of his missing phone after Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai’s wedding in Lagos. Photo: iamdreofficial/zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Writing in pidgin English, Davido's aide posted:

"If na u carry my phone for Zlatan wedding, abeg return am, I go give you money please."

The plea made it clear that he was willing to part with cash just to have the phone back, suggesting the device held considerable value, whether financial or personal.

By Monday, October 26, Dre had returned to his Instagram Stories with a second message, this time pointing to what he believes is an organised scheme at social gatherings.

"From now on , if i go any party or Dey any party and any stupid waitress tell me say are u done eating so i can pack ur plate .... na swear i go swear for u cause na pattern wey Una dey use pack phone for table be that now," he wrote, accusing waitstaff of using the clearing of plates as cover to pocket guests' phones.

Check out screenshots of Davido's aide Dre's Instagram post below:

Nigerians react to Davido's aide's offer

Nigerians on social media were quick to weigh in on the incident, with many finding both humour and frustration in the situation.

star.enterprise76 wrote:

"Stealing just dey some people blood not that they can't afford what they're stealing."

__hakeem_01 questioned how it happened at all:

"But Shebi that place is strictly accessible only by invitation."

oluwalotoosin asked:

"And camera no capture the tiff?"

wicked_abavoboy offered a sardonic take:

"Celebrity wedding without Fone snatching never complete for dis naija."

ibadanninja added:

"I don't understand how with all the bodyguards, bouncers and escorts them still dey thief una phones...."

agbofly suggested a more physical resolution:

"Make the person return the phone make you & lati use slap scatter the person ear😂"

excel_emerie was less sympathetic:

"Use the money buy new phone Sir 😂😂 otilor"

Davido’s aide raises concerns about missing phones at parties after his expensive phone goes missing at Zlatan Ibile’s wedding. Photo: iamdreofficial

Source: Instagram

Davido sprays dollars at Zlatan’s wedding, OGB drops bundles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido sprayed US dollar bills on Zlatan Ibile and his bride, Davita Lamai, at their traditional wedding in Lagos on October 24, 2026.

The singer had hinted at his plans on Instagram Stories days earlier, describing the wedding weekend as a “heavy weekend for my bestie” while sharing images of stacked dollar bills.

Content creator OGB Recent also attracted attention by bringing a vault filled with bundles of naira and dollars to spray on the couple, making the money-spraying moments a major talking point at the celebration.

Source: Legit.ng