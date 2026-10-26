APC National Secretary Ajibola Basiru has made his 1993 JAMB results public following claims he scored below 300

The move comes after critics questioned whether Basiru met the score threshold in the university entrance exam

Nigerians have begun reacting to the release of the results, with many turning their fire on Basiru's critics

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary Ajibola Basiru has gone public with his 1993 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board results, responding directly to allegations that his score in the examination fell short of 300.

The decision to release the results follows a controversy that had gathered momentum in recent days, with critics questioning Basiru's performance in the university entrance examination and what that performance might say about his academic credentials.

APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, shares his JAMB result Photo Credit: @DrSRJ

Source: Twitter

JAMB examinations remain one of Nigeria's most closely watched academic benchmarks, with scores frequently cited in public debates about merit, qualification, and access to higher education.

Since Basiru made the results available, Nigerians have taken to various platforms to weigh in on the matter. Many of those reacting have directed their criticism not at Basiru, but at those who raised the issue in the first place, with several commenters condemning the attacks on the APC chieftain as unnecessary and misguided.

Below are some of Nigerians' reactions:

Mustapha attested to the former senator's brilliancy:

"You all don't know how brilliant SRJ is? I am from Osun central Osogbo to be precise i can attest to his brilliance."

Crescent praised the APC chieftain:

"Dont mind them. It seems many of them dont know how brilliant you are. I never doubted this. I am a uniosun student."

Dauda disputed the result:

"Na Jamb results that I wrote un 1993 doesn’t come like this. It comes in a long slip with green white stripes!! I remember clearly!"

Oluwaseun Ojo wrote:

"That legendary ISI wizard from the late 90s/early 2000s felt untouchable back then. Now looking at today’s JAMB stats where kids are clearing 370+, it’s wild how the numbers have shifted. What actually changed? is the exam easier, or are the Gen Z kids just built different?"

See the result on the APC secretary's page on X here:

Source: Legit.ng