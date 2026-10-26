A University of Ilorin graduate announced a First Class degree in Mathematical Sciences, narrating how he achieved it through a decade of effort

The recent graduate also holds an OND in Electrical/Electronics Engineering from The Polytechnic Ibadan, where he graduated with Upper Credit

He earned two international scholarships from Yoruba diaspora organisations in the United States across 2024 and 2025

Taiwo Amoo, a University of Ilorin graduate, has gone viral on LinkedIn after sharing his academic achievements, including a First Class degree in Mathematical Sciences earned after ten years of persistent effort.

In a post shared on October 24, 2026, Amoo announced that he had completed his B.Sc. in Mathematical Sciences at the University of Ilorin with a grade point average of 4.87 out of 5.00, placing him firmly in First Class Honours. He also holds an Ordinary National Diploma in Electrical/Electronics Engineering from The Polytechnic Ibadan, where he graduated with Upper Credit at 3.27 out of 4.00.

A UNILORIN student graduates with a first class and multiple scholarships. Photo credit: Taiwo Amoo/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

UNILORIN student shares his decade of persistency

Reflecting on his journey, Amoo credited faith, consistency, and resilience for seeing him through what he described as a long road marked by unfavourable conditions.

"After 10 years of persistently pursuing what matters to me despite constraints not favorable," he wrote, "faith in God, resilience, consistency, and perseverance has been my drives; believing that all the efforts would pay off one day."

His academic record attracted recognition beyond Nigeria. In 2024, the Egbe Omo Yoruba of Greater Miami Valley, Ohio, Dayton, in the United States, named him a scholarship awardee. The following year, the Ibadan Descendants Union of Greater Washington, D.C. similarly honoured him with a 2025 scholarship award, making him a two-time recipient of diaspora-based academic scholarships.

Recognition from UNILORIN's mathematics community

Within the University of Ilorin, Amoo also received back-to-back certificates of excellence from the National Association of Mathematical Sciences Students of Nigeria (NAMSSN), University of Ilorin Chapter, for the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions.

His credentials span mathematics, electrical engineering, and machine learning, a combination he has been building steadily over the years.

Sharing his numerous achievements on LinkedIn, he said:

"I’m very much excited announcing to you now to have acquired during this period:"

"—University Of Ilorin-BSc. Mathematical Sciences- First Class (4.87/5.00)"

"—The Polytechnic Ibadan- Electrical/Electronics Engineering- Upper Credit (3.27/4.00)"

"I didn’t focus on academics alone but I have also made meaningful social impact in the life of thousands of individuals most especially those in the deserving communities through the Millenium Campus Network (MCN) and Hope Alliance Initiative."

"I am also grateful for the scholarship support and recognition from:"

"—Egbe Omo Yoruba of Greater Miami Valley, Ohio Dayton US 2024 scholarship awardee. · —Ibadan Descendants Union of Greater Washington, D.C. 2025 scholarship awardee.—NAMSSN, University of Ilorin Chapter; Certificate of excellence for earning one of the highest honours in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions."

"Thankful to my family, friends, and individuals who have been part of the journey. In all, God alone be glorified."

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that an Unilorin graduate who had carryover for the first time shared how depression took hold of him.

UNILORIN graduate with scholarships becomes best

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tobiloba Bilesanmi, a University of Ilorin Economics graduate who emerged as the best graduating student in her department and the Faculty of Social Sciences.

She finished with a 4.79 CGPA, won several scholarships and held leadership roles while taking part in national and continental competitions. Read how she built an impressive record both inside and outside the classroom.

Source: Legit.ng