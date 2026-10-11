Nigerian singer and activist Charly Boy shared a viral video on X, claiming it showed Asari Dokubo calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to "surrender"

The video garnered nearly 100,000 views and dozens of reactions, with some commenters expressing belief in the post

Nigeria’s next general election is scheduled for early 2027, with the country’s National Register of Voters now exceeding 103 million

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Nigerian singer and activist Charly Boy, whose real name is Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, shared a video on his verified X account on Sunday, October 11.

Charly Boy wrongly identified a traditional ruler in the video as ex-militant leader Asari Dokubo. Dokubo is the Amanyanabo of Torusarama Piri (Elem Kalabari) in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Charly Boy shares a viral video of Moses Theophilus Kenibara VII, wrongly identifying the Amadabo of Moko-Ama in Bayelsa State as Asari Dokubo. Photo credit: Cibi Dabo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The 76-year-old, also known as Area Fada, shared the one-minute, 18-second clip alongside a caption that read in pidgin:

"Asari say make Tinubu surrender. Say country too hard. Bulaba never renew him subscription."

The post has since attracted close to 100,000 views, nearly 2,000 likes, over 640 reposts, and more than 360 replies.

Watch Charly Boy's X post below:

However, Legit.ng reviewed the video and found that the man speaking in the clip is not Asari Dokubo. He is another traditional ruler, Moses Theophilus Kenibara VII, the Amadabo of Moko-Ama in Sangana, Akassa Kingdom, Brass Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

Charly Boy and his support for Obi

Charly Boy is a staunch supporter of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 general elections. In February 2026, he spoke at length about his backing for Obi during an interview on the KaaTruths podcast, which was published on YouTube.

"I've fallen in love with his message. The things he says, the words that come out of his mouth, are awesome. I've read up about him and his history as the former governor of Anambra State; it's all very awesome," the entertainer said during the interview.

He added:

"I'm ready to die with Peter Obi, because in him I see light. In him, I see the vision he always talks about. If we give him a chance, he will do something, and if he doesn't, God will punish him a hundredfold. I believe in him. Once my mind is made up about something, I stay there. When I look at the simplicity of the man, he is not like those trying to build empires."

2027 election campaigns intensify

Campaigning for the 2027 elections is already under way across Nigeria. President Tinubu is seeking a second term under the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Obi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have built their campaigns around widespread frustration over economic hardship and insecurity.

Both challengers argue that the APC's nearly 12 years in power have left Nigeria poorer, more indebted, and no safer than when the party first took office in 2015 under the late Muhammadu Buhari.

Verdict on Charly Boy's claim

The claim that the man in the viral video is Asari Dokubo is false.

Legit.ng’s fact-check found that the man is Moses Theophilus Kenibara VII, the Amadabo of Moko-Ama in Bayelsa State.

Read more on President Bola Tinubu

Release Tinubu’s records, Atiku tells FBI

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2027 election, Atiku Abubakar, urged the FBI to release, where legally permissible, records relating to President Tinubu.

Atiku explained that Nigerians have a democratic right to information about the history and character of the man seeking to retain the country’s highest elective office.

Source: Legit.ng