Rita Edochie broke her silence on how the family has been coping since Pete Edochie's passing

She revealed that her husband Tony, Pete's younger brother, is struggling deeply with the loss

The actress also disclosed that the family had already been making plans to celebrate Pete's 80th birthday

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has opened up about the emotional toll that veteran actor Pete Edochie's death has taken on her family, particularly on her husband, Comrade Tony Edochie.

Pete Edochie, one of Nigeria's most celebrated actors and broadcasters, died on 25 November 2026 at the age of 79 in Enugu, following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

Rita Edochie reveals her husband Tony’s deep grief after Pete's passing. Credit ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram the same day, Rita shared a heartfelt message expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans and well-wishers, while also shedding light on just how difficult the period has been behind closed doors.

"Believe me, it has not been easy for me at all. There are moments when words fail, moments when the reality of what has happened becomes almost too difficult to comprehend," she wrote.

Tony Edochie's grief over his brother

Rita pointed out that her husband Tony, who is Pete's younger brother and was particularly close to him, is not coping easily either. According to her, he has chosen to accept the loss as God's will, even as the pain cuts deep.

"Even my own husband, comr Tony Edochie, who happens to be his younger brother and close to him, is not finding this experience funny at all but has just taken it as the will of God almighty. The pain is deep, the silence is loud, and the emptiness left behind is one that words can hardly describe," she wrote.

Plans for Pete Edochie's 80th birthday

One of the more heartbreaking details Rita revealed was that the family had been actively looking forward to celebrating Pete's 80th birthday, a milestone they had hoped to mark with joy and fanfare.

"We had beautiful plans for Ebubedike at 80. We looked forward to celebrating that remarkable milestone, honouring a life that has touched generations," she wrote, expressing disbelief that the occasion they had imagined as a celebration would now be replaced by a funeral.

Despite her grief, Rita acknowledged the kindness shown by countless people who reached out during this difficult time.

"To everyone who has called, sent messages, checked on us, offered prayers, shared words of encouragement and stood with the family in one way or another, please know that your kindness has not gone unnoticed," she said, adding that she may not have the strength to respond to every message individually but sees them all.

Rita Edochie describes her family’s grief after Pete’s death. Credit: ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie evoked emotions after he shared how he felt about losing his father, Pete Edochie.

Read Rita Edochie's statement as she continues to mourn Pete Edochie below:

Fans worry for Patience Ozokwo after Pete Edochie's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the death of Pete Edochie shook the Nigerian entertainment industry to its core, and an old video of actress Patience Ozokwor made the rounds and tugged at heartstrings across social media.

As tributes poured in from across the country, an older clip of Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, began circulating online. In the video, which dates back to September 2025, the actress openly admitted how deeply unsettling the thought of Edochie's death was to her.

Source: Legit.ng