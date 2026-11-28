A deadly drone attack struck Kuwait on Thursday, killing two Italian nationals and wounding two others

UN Secretary-General António Guterres issued a formal note expressing deep concern over rising tensions in the region

Guterres warned that renewed hostilities could have devastating consequences and called on all parties to show restraint

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday condemned a drone attack carried out in Kuwait the previous day, in which two Italian nationals lost their lives.

A Kuwaiti and a Pakistani national were also wounded in the strike.

UN Chief Condemns Drone Attack on Kuwait That Killed Two Italian Nationals

Source: Getty Images

Guterres issued a formal note expressing solidarity with Kuwait and offering his condolences to the families of those killed.

He also wished the injured a full and speedy recovery.

Guterres calls for restraint

Beyond his condolences, the UN chief said he was deeply troubled by the continuing escalation of tensions across the region.

He urged all parties involved to exercise restraint and to avoid any actions that could further damage regional peace and security or compromise ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Guterres cautioned that a return to open hostilities would carry devastating consequences not only for the region but for the wider world.

He reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remain "the only viable path towards lasting peace in the region."

Source: Legit.ng