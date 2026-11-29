OPay has introduced an escrow feature to protect buyers and sellers from online fraud

Buyers get seven days to inspect orders, with a dispute process for delivery and product issues

The feature aims to build trust in Nigerian social commerce, but users should still verify vendors and document agreements

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Financial technology company OPay has introduced Shield Pay, a payment protection feature designed to make online transactions safer for millions of Nigerian buyers, vendors and service providers.

The initiative seeks to address growing concerns over online shopping fraud, non-delivery of goods, payment disputes and dishonest transactions, particularly among businesses operating on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

OPay unveils a new feature to help resolve disputes between buyers and sellers online. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Unlike conventional bank transfers, where sellers receive payments immediately, Shield Pay temporarily holds the buyer’s money until the agreed goods or services have been delivered and confirmed.

The feature operates as an escrow payment system, providing an additional layer of security for both parties.

How OPay’s Shield Pay works

According to reports by TheCable and other technology publications, both buyers and sellers must have active OPay accounts to use the service.

Buyers can search for vendors using their phone numbers or OPay account details and review their trust ratings before initiating transactions.

Once both parties agree on the price, transaction purpose and expected delivery date, the seller sends a payment request to the buyer.

The buyer has 24 hours to complete the payment, after which OPay holds the money rather than transferring it directly to the seller.

This arrangement allows vendors to fulfil orders knowing that customers have already committed the agreed funds.

OPay gives buyers seven days to confirm delivery

After delivering the goods or completing the agreed service, sellers are required to submit supporting evidence of fulfilment.

Buyers subsequently have seven days to inspect the goods or assess the service before approving the transaction.

Customers who require additional time can extend the review period once by another seven days.

Once the buyer confirms that the transaction meets the agreed conditions, OPay releases the funds to the seller.

According to published reports, sellers can transfer the released funds into their OPay wallets without additional withdrawal charges, provided there are no outstanding disputes.

How buyers and sellers can resolve disputes

Shield Pay also incorporates a dispute resolution mechanism for transactions involving delayed deliveries, missing items or products that fail to meet agreed specifications.

Reports indicate that buyers may raise disputes up to 15 days after confirming a transaction, subject to applicable conditions.

When a complaint is lodged, both parties have 48 hours to submit supporting evidence before OPay reviews the case and determines the appropriate outcome.

Customers and vendors are therefore encouraged to retain receipts, conversations, delivery records and other relevant transaction documents.

What Shield Pay means for Nigerian online businesses

Shield Pay could help strengthen consumer confidence in Nigeria’s growing social commerce market, where many transactions rely heavily on trust between strangers.

Small business owners, independent vendors, artisans and service providers could also benefit from greater payment assurance and improved credibility.

For buyers who are reluctant to pay unfamiliar vendors upfront, the feature offers an alternative to conventional transfers.

OPay announces a new payment feature for Nigerians to buy and sell in confidence online. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

However, Shield Pay is not a guarantee against every form of fraud. Users should continue to verify vendors, document agreements, and review OPay’s applicable terms and conditions before committing funds.

The initiative represents another effort to make Nigeria’s expanding digital payment ecosystem more secure, transparent and accountable.

OPay, Moniepoint explain how to spot scammers

Legit.ng also reported that OPay and Moniepoint have warned Nigerians to be cautious of fraudsters attempting to exploit the Federal Government's N50,000 monthly National Economic Stabilisation and Recovery Initiative (NERSI) relief programme.

The payment providers said scammers could take advantage of public interest in the financial support to trick unsuspecting Nigerians into surrendering their banking details or paying money to access the benefit.

Source: Legit.ng