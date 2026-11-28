Portable recounted meeting Peter Obi on a flight, claiming he was seated in first class while the politician flew economy

The singer expressed disappointment after the encounter, saying he expected more than just a handshake from Obi

Portable then compared the experience to what he believes he would have received from President Tinubu's entourage

Street-pop singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has set social media buzzing after a video of him discussing a chance meeting with NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi began circulating on X on November 27, 2026.

In the clip, Portable described an encounter with Obi aboard a flight, noting that he was seated in first class while the former Anambra governor was in economy.

Nigerian singer Portable shares his experience meeting Peter Obi in first class and discusses his expectations of Tinubu. Photo: portablebaeby/peterobi/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, he had no intention of approaching Peter Obi until security personnel urged him to go and greet the politician.

What made the story travel was what came next. Portable said Obi gave him nothing more than a handshake, and he was not shy about voicing his disappointment.

"Shey make I dey lie for you? Eedris Abdulkareem, the day wey I see Peter Obi make I no lie na handshake I collect. I enter first class. Peter Obi enter economy. Na security say make I go greet am. Na only handshake I collect," he said.

Portable compares Peter Obi to President Bola Tinubu

The singer did not stop at recounting the handshake. He went on to draw a sharp contrast with President Bola Tinubu, suggesting that an encounter with the president or even members of his team would have been far more financially rewarding.

"If na Tinubu, I'll collect bundle. Even Tinubu's PA or those that follow him go press money for me, I know how much I for don collect. Peter Obi give me handshake and he say he wan be president," Portable said.

The remarks split opinion online almost immediately. Some users read Portable's comments as an inadvertent compliment to Peter Obi's reputation for fiscal restraint, while others felt the singer had no basis to expect a cash gift simply because they happened to share a flight.

Watch Portable speak in the X video below:

Nigerians react to Portable's video

@BenjaminEb39812:

"Which work did you do for him to be expecting money from him?"

@peacock1175:

"Why should he give u money"

@AUXperience:

"You dey inside first class dey expect money from someone who is seated at the economy. No bi juju bi dat"

@garviscon1890:

"You flew first class he flew economy you come de complain"

@Oserume1:

"Nobi you wey dey first class suppose dash who dey economy money?? 🤣🤣🤣"

Afrobeats singer Portable compares Peter Obi and President Bola Tinubu after sharing details of their contrasting approaches to him. Photo: portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Daniel Regha tackles Peter Obi over Pete Edochie tribute

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media commentator Daniel Regha criticised Peter Obi for allegedly turning his tribute to late Nollywood actor Pete Edochie into a political message.

Obi had described the veteran actor as a custodian of African heritage but drew Regha’s attention with his closing remark about Edochie not living to witness the emergence of a New Nigeria.

Regha questioned the relevance of the political reference in a condolence message, describing its inclusion as “the height of it”.

Source: Legit.ng