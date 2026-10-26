Australia has allocated thousands of permanent residence places to citizens of 12 Pacific and Timor-Leste nations for 2026–27

The allocations are tied to a ballot system under the Pacific Engagement Visa programme

Countries with larger diaspora populations and higher expected demand received more places than others

Australia has revealed the number of permanent residence places set aside for citizens of 12 Pacific nations and Timor-Leste under its Pacific Engagement Visa (PEV) programme for the 2026–27 financial year, drawing attention to a pathway that offers life-changing opportunities for eligible applicants.

According to the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, visa allocations are determined by a combination of factors, including a country's population size, the size of its existing diaspora in Australia, current migration opportunities, anticipated demand, and input from participating countries themselves.

Australia gives allocations for countries whose citizens qualify for permanent residence. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Australia: Who gets the most places?

Below are the allocations among the 12 countries that are eligible for permanent residence through Pacific Engagement Visa:

1. Federated States of Micronesia: 50

2. Fiji: 300

3. Kiribati: 100

4. Palau: 50

5. Papua New Guinea: 1,350

6. Republic of the Marshall Islands: 50

7. Samoa: 150

8. Solomon Islands: 300

9. Timor-Leste: 300

10. Tonga: 150

11. Tuvalu: 100

12. Vanuatu: 150

Australia: How the ballot works

The Pacific Engagement Visa operates through a ballot system, meaning that simply being from one of the eligible countries does not guarantee a visa. Interested individuals must first register for the ballot, and only those selected through it are invited to apply for the visa itself.

Once granted, the PEV offers successful applicants permanent residence in Australia, along with the ability to work and live in the country. The programme is designed to strengthen people-to-people ties between Australia and its Pacific neighbours, supporting the broader regional relationship.

Read more about the Pacific Engagement Visa and its allocations on the official Australian government page.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia released a list of seven priority occupations for temporary skilled visa processing in 2026.

Australia slashes visa cost for eligible nationalities

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Australia announced the reduction of student visa application fee for citizens of 23 Pacific Island, Timor-Leste and ASEAN countries, alongside changes to who can apply from within Australia and include family members.

The standard fee is AUD 2,500, but eligible applicants and their included family members can pay less. The new rules also mean most student visa holders must apply from outside Australia if they want to lodge another student visa application.

Source: Legit.ng