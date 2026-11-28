BBNaija's Queen Mercy Atang called Nkechi Blessing directly after the actress publicly dragged her online over a man

The phone call between the two did not go smoothly, with Nkechi ending it abruptly before things escalated further online

Nkechi fired back at Queen Mercy for recording their conversation, warning her there would be consequences

BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang has clapped back at Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday after a disagreement between the two went public on social media.

The drama started when Nkechi Blessing, on November 27, 2028, accused Queen Mercy of discouraging a man who had shown interest in her.

Queen Mercy Atang and Nkechi Blessing trade words following online disagreement. Photo: queenmercyatang/nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

According to Nkechi, Queen allegedly told the man she was in a relationship, even though Nkechi maintained she was single at the time.

She said she only found out about the incident after running into the man at an eatery in Lekki, and she urged men interested in her to approach her directly rather than take anyone else's word for her status.

Queen Mercy Atang claps back at Nkechi Blessing

Queen Mercy responded the following day, November 28, 2026, posting a video on her Instagram page in which she rang Nkechi directly.

During the call, she told the actress that airing grievances online was too childish and not something she wanted any part of.

She also warned Nkechi to respect the fact that she had always respected her, hinting that the courtesy could easily be withdrawn.

The conversation did not end on good terms, with Nkechi hanging up before they could resolve anything.

In her caption, Queen Mercy wrote:

"I love and respect you big sis, but please, bringing me online is off limits. @nkechiblessingsunday"

Nkechi Blessing's response to Queen Mercy Atang

Nkechi Blessing did not hold back when she fired back a few hours later.

She pointed out that Queen had called her specifically to record the conversation for posting online, and she was not pleased about it.

The actress also claimed she had tried to reach Queen throughout the previous day to settle things privately, but that her calls were deliberately ignored until she went public with a video.

She wrote:

"Lmao, Queen you really had to call me just to record our conversation to post online? Omo! So calling you all thru yesterday just to tell you my mind but you purposely refused to pick my calls until I made a video .. no worry when I get your time, body go tell you"

She added:

"Ore Agbako…I go do you wetin dem Dey do people wey sabi record calls…I have said this before anybody wey do mistake record my conversation must hear am hot😡😡"

Queen Mercy returned fire less than three hours later, making clear she felt no guilt about her actions given that Nkechi Blessing had started the public drama.

She wrote:

"You brought me online first, Big Sis. So, which one is 'body go tell me'? 300. I love and respect you, but that doesn't mean you should take it for granted or cross your boundaries. I'm respectful, not stupid. There's a difference sis."

Check out Queen Mercy Atang's response in the Instagram post below:

Queen Mercy Atang hits back at Nkechi Blessing as their online feud escalates. Photo: queenmercyatang/nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing confronts Carter Efe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing confronted comedian Carter Efe and his American girlfriend Taylor Jasmine at a Lagos venue.

Blessing warned Jasmine about Carter Efe, linking him to past domestic abuse allegations involving his baby mama, Emmanuella.

The viral video sparked divided reactions online, with some fans backing Blessing's warning and others calling it unnecessary interference.

Source: Legit.ng