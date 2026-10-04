AAC presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore attended the RCCG National Thanksgiving service in Lagos alongside the party's national chairman

Sowore disclosed that Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye received him privately and told him he follows his activities and described his path as honourable

The meeting was Sowore's second with Adeboye at the Ebute Metta headquarters, three decades after their first encounter in 1996

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ebute Metta, Lagos state - Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate for the 2027 elections, has disclosed that he held a private meeting with Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), during a church service in Lagos.

Legit.ng reports that Sowore shared the news on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, October 4, saying he had attended the RCCG National Thanksgiving service at the church's Ebute Metta, Lagos, headquarters.

Omoyele Sowore says he held a private meeting with Pastor Enoch Adeboye during a church service in Lagos. Photo credit: Omoyele Sowore, PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE

Source: Facebook

The AAC presidential flagbearer was accompanied by Pastor Samuel Ajeigbe, the National Chairman of the party.

Following the service, Sowore said he had a one-on-one conversation with Adeboye, during which the RCCG General Overseer offered to pray for him. He added that Adeboye told him he follows his activities "religiously", described his path as honourable, and expressed confidence in his eventual triumph. Sowore, for decades, has been advocating for a transparent, accountable and progressive Nigeria.

Sowore and Adeboye's 30-year history

The encounter was not their first. Sowore said he had previously met Adeboye at the same Ebute Metta venue in 1996, shortly after he completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme. At the time, he was engaged in efforts to mobilise people against campus cultism and the activities of cult gangs.

"Thirty years later, we met again at the same place," Sowore said.

The AAC candidate said he was grateful for the warm reception he received from church members, as well as for his private conversation and prayers with Adeboye.

No political motive, Sowore says

Despite the visit attracting attention given his presidential ambitions, Sowore was quick to clarify that attending the service was not part of any political strategy. He said the visit was not intended to advance a political agenda.

Sowore is running on the AAC platform for the 2027 presidential election. He previously ran for president under the same party in 2019 and 2023.

Read Sowore's full post on X regarding his appearance at the RCCG below:

Read more on Omoyele Sowore

Sowore under fire for calling Tinubu criminal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sowore came under fire over his remarks about President Bola Tinubu.

Reacting to remarks by President Tinubu portraying Nigeria as progressing, Sowore insisted that corruption remains a major challenge in the country.

While a few internet users sided with Sowore, many Nigerians took exception to Sowore's description of the president as "this criminal".

Source: Legit.ng