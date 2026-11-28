Breaking: Shettima Gives 2 Reasons Atiku, Obi Are Not Contesting to Win in 2027
- Vice President Kashim Shettima fired sharp words at Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi at a campaign rally in Enugu
- Shettima claimed both opposition candidates entered the presidential race for money and to cause trouble after losing
- The VP made a pointed suggestion about what role Peter Obi should occupy after the election
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Vice President Kashim Shettima dismissed both Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi as unserious presidential contenders on Saturday, 28 November, during an APC presidential campaign rally held in Enugu.
Speaking before a crowd of supporters, Shettima said the two opposition figures had no genuine intention of winning the 2023 presidential election. He accused them of entering the race primarily for financial gain and to cause trouble once they lost.
Shettima's remarks on Atiku and Obi
The Vice President said: "Atiku Abubakar and my friend Peter Obi are not in this contest to win the election; they are in this contest 1) for money, 2) to commence mischief after losing the election."
Shettima went further, declaring that the APC would end Atiku Abubakar's political career for good. "Finally, we will retire Atiku Abubakar to Yola," he told the crowd.
What role Shettima suggested for Peter Obi
Turning to Peter Obi, Shettima stopped short of ruling him out entirely from public life. Instead, he called on President Bola Tinubu to find a place for the Labour Party candidate in government, though in a role he described as the ceiling of Obi's ability.
"I plead the indulgence of Mr President to appoint Peter Obi as Chairman, South East Development Commission, because that's about the only job he is fit to do," Shettima said.
The remarks drew attention for their sharp tone, targeting two of the APC's most prominent rivals at a rally meant to consolidate support in the South East ahead of the presidential election.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng