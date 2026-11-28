Vice President Kashim Shettima fired sharp words at Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi at a campaign rally in Enugu

Shettima claimed both opposition candidates entered the presidential race for money and to cause trouble after losing

The VP made a pointed suggestion about what role Peter Obi should occupy after the election

Vice President Kashim Shettima dismissed both Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi as unserious presidential contenders on Saturday, 28 November, during an APC presidential campaign rally held in Enugu.

Speaking before a crowd of supporters, Shettima said the two opposition figures had no genuine intention of winning the 2023 presidential election. He accused them of entering the race primarily for financial gain and to cause trouble once they lost.

Shettima's remarks on Atiku and Obi

The Vice President said: "Atiku Abubakar and my friend Peter Obi are not in this contest to win the election; they are in this contest 1) for money, 2) to commence mischief after losing the election."

Shettima went further, declaring that the APC would end Atiku Abubakar's political career for good. "Finally, we will retire Atiku Abubakar to Yola," he told the crowd.

What role Shettima suggested for Peter Obi

Turning to Peter Obi, Shettima stopped short of ruling him out entirely from public life. Instead, he called on President Bola Tinubu to find a place for the Labour Party candidate in government, though in a role he described as the ceiling of Obi's ability.

"I plead the indulgence of Mr President to appoint Peter Obi as Chairman, South East Development Commission, because that's about the only job he is fit to do," Shettima said.

The remarks drew attention for their sharp tone, targeting two of the APC's most prominent rivals at a rally meant to consolidate support in the South East ahead of the presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng